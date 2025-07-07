Amazon Has a Rust-Resistant Pruning Tool for Less Than $20 — And It Cuts Through Branches Easily

The gardening tool is one of the most popular items selling on the platform and shoppers have chimed in with detailed reviews.

Gardening is witnessing a surge in popularity across the world, with more people participating in the stress-free activity. Simultaneously, the market is expanding with new and resourceful tools popping up. While some of these tools that effectively make gardening easier can be costly, retail stores mark down some products to increase sales. A pair of rust-resistant gardening scissors on Amazon recently caught gardeners’ attention with its stellar ratings from nearly 50,000 buyers, per the official website.

Cropped Hand Of Woman Cutting Arabian Jasmine Flower With Pruning Shears. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Sutthiwat Srikhrueadam)

Amazon’s gardening best-seller

The Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears are the new favorite garden clippers for plant enthusiasts and gardeners. The item is currently selling at a 10% discount and priced at only $19. The robust build of the clippers has garnered interest from potential customers, with most shoppers admiring the gardening tool’s sharp and convenient functions. The garden shears are made of rust-resistant steel blades that allow pruning and clipping of plants in every season and climate. It can be used for basic gardening tasks like cutting flower stems, and the bypass action allows easy pruning of delicate stems and dead flowers without damaging the plant.

Fiskars Pruning Shear. (Image Source: Amazon)

Moreover, the low-friction blade coating smoothens out the cutting process and reduces gumming while also enhancing the resistance. The product page states that the pruning shears are fit for heavy use and offer great durability. The Amazon product comes with a self-cleaning sap groove to keep the blades from sticking and an easy-open lock that enhances control on the non-slip grip handle. The ergonomic features and smart design significantly ease the pruning process and help transform outdoor spaces, be it lawns, gardens, or walkways.

Hand pruners cutting an apple blossom. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Monty Rakusen)

The pruning shears are one of the popular gardening tools selling on Amazon with a 4.7 rating from 47,597 shoppers. A five-star reviewer, Jonathan Simpson, wrote, “Solid, strong, easy cutting action, sharp.” Similarly, another shopper, Patty, raved, “I bought one 7 years ago at a local store. It got lost or buried, lol. Bought the same one as it's awesome and cuts well.” “Excellent item-easy to use as I have arthritic hands and fingers. Nice and sharp,” penned a third reviewer, R. Swiper.

Types of pruners

According to Better Homes & Gardens, pruning shears are also called hand pruners. While many presume these are two different tools, they are essentially the same. Hand pruners are better for cutting woody or semi-woody stems. The British call it “secateurs.” More precisely, bypass pruners, like the Fiskars pruning shears, have a different mechanism than the rest. These pruners use one sharpened blade that works with a heavier opposing blade to make clean cuts even on soft green wood. Bypass pruners are the most recommended and used pruners by gardeners because of their efficient functions and durability that lasts for years. 2 Minute Garden Tips broke down the maintenance process of pruning shears on YouTube.

However, when cutting hardwood or larger dead branches, bypass pruners may not be useful and lead to damage. The heavy weight could cause the blades to misalign with the back edge, resulting in a gap. In that case, anvil pruners can best do the job with softer metal blades on one side that prevent excessive dulling of the harder, sharpened steel blade. In all, pruning shears are the best tools when gardening, farming, or flower arranging to make bouquets. Epic Gardening shared a guide on how to choose the best pruners for gardens on YouTube.

More on GreenMatters

Amazon Has a Sturdy Hand Trowel That Makes Digging Effortless — and It Costs Less Than $10

Amazon Has a Super Flexible Garden Hose That 'You Don’t Have to Wrestle With' — and It’s 24% Off

Costco Is Selling a 5-Tier Planter Made From Recycled Materials and People Love How Cheap It Is