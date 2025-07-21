Bleach Can Kill Even the Most Stubborn Weeds — but Experts Warn About Its Scary Side Effects

When you spray bleach on your crabgrass or dandelions, a chemical in it can cause a disaster to your garden of life.

Killing something to purify or cleanse it is one thing. But killing something by siphoning all of its colors is another. Hailed as a cleansing agent by ancient alchemists, bleach is the chemical that can reduce anything to ash when poured into it. One drop of bleach plopping down on something kills away everything from bacteria to fungi and viruses. However, not everything that can kill should be used to kill. We’re talking about weeds. Ralph Mitchell, director of the University of Florida Extension Office, shared with Better Homes & Gardens that bleach can be a recipe for disaster when used to kill garden weeds.

Woman pouring bleach in a cup to sprinkle on the weed bed (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Megaflopp)

Reddit gardener u/no_one_important123 had recently planted new beds of raspberries, blackberries, and snow peas in their garden. One day, they noticed their elderly neighbour pouring bleach in her backyard. The gardener shivered with fear as they looked at an ivy vine that snaked from the neighbour’s yard, invading a corner of their garden. What if the bleach seeped into their newly-planted veggie garden and killed the grasses? To prevent gardeners from experiencing the same fear, Mitchell suggested that they avoid bleach if the purpose is just to kill weeds. Although bleach can instantly decimate even the most stubborn and resilient weeds, it doesn’t do that without side effects.

Why do people use bleach?

Woman buying a bottle of bleach from a supermarket (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kinga Krzeminska)

Bleach, at its core, is “sodium hypochlorite,” a powerful chemical commonly used for disinfecting, whitening fabrics, and removing stains, per Jenny Chem. Bottles of bleach are staples found in nearly every household cabinet or pantry shelf. As most gardeners believe, it can indeed break down organic material through oxidation and kill any bacteria, mold, or fungi. The chemical utilizes its sodium content to interfere with the ability of the target object to absorb minerals, thereby erasing it from its path. Like a forest wildfire, a dipperful of bleaching chemical can instantly quash the weeds that may have invaded your garden block. But there’s a catch.

Can bleach kill weeds?

Cheerful young man working in his patio and garden with plants. Hobbies and leisure (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Sladic)

It surely does kill weeds, but it won’t do so without killing your soil and plants too. And it would be a lasting damage, not a momentary wound. “I cannot say this strongly enough: You should not use bleach to kill weeds. Keep bleach out of the garden and in the laundry room,” warned Mitchell. He explained that bleach hangs out in the soil longer than you may want it." Bleach doesn't discriminate when it comes to the plants it kills. It can easily murder your brambly bushes or dandelion patches. Plus, since bleach has a high pH level, it leaches the soil fertility and makes it even more alkaline. Unlike herbicides, bleach is not labelled to be used as a weed killer, Mitchell remarked.

Alternative ways to kill the weeds

Weeding garden beds with growing green parsley and removing weeds with hands close-up. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Komar)

Use boiling water. Splash it in hard-to-reach corners, in crevices and cracks. Spreading out a few sheets from your old newspapers under the garden bed will also work in stopping weed growth. Or simply roll up your sleeves and rip them off with your hands. Once you have pulled them out, cover the soil bed in truckloads of mulch, which could be anything like wood chips, bark, or straw. While this mulch is working to stop the weeds from growing back in your garden bed, make sure your new plants are vigorous enough that they can outgrow the weeds.

Woman pulling weeds from a raised garden bed (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Natalia Labedinskaia)

You cannot prevent them from growing. But once they are there, there’s no use sulking in powerlessness. It isn’t wise either to lose your mind and use bleach, which may be lethal to your flower beds and plants. An intelligent way would be to approach the weed-killing process with a chemical that is gentle on your plants, too. And bleach, use it where it doesn’t take life for life.

More on Green Matters

Gardeners Are Being Urged Not To Use This Common Kitchen Liquid on Their Lawns: 'I Won't...'

Landscape Fabric Seems Like an Easy Solution for Weed Problems — but Experts Say It’s a Bad Idea

Experts Brilliantly Explain How to Use Cardboard Boxes to Kill Weeds in Your Garden