Walmart’s Handy Gadget Saves Gardeners’ Time and Effort While Conserving Water — and It’s on Sale

As water conservation becomes a global issue, this device could be the best way to avoid depleting the resources while gardening.

The single most important factor for a gardener is not earthworms or fertilizers, but water. While this natural resource is available aplenty on Earth, it is essential to practice mindful usage. The best way to conserve water is by utilizing rain, a natural source provided by Mother Nature. All around the world, gardeners and farmers heavily depend on rain for crop cultivation and plants during the growing season. Walmart is now selling a $15 gadget that could aid gardeners in making the best of the monsoons and adjust their watering accordingly, per Den Garden.

Rain gauge in garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Imgages | ZenShui/Sigrid Olsson)

Walmart’s $15 gadget helps conserve water

Young woman checking a rain gauge in a garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |triocean)

Gardeners can now make the best of rain with the AcuRite Jumbo Rain Gauge that quantifies the showers to indicate whether yards and gardens have received ample water for growth. The rain gauge is on sale on Walmart for only $15.44 and comes packed with a range of benefits that make measuring rainfall easier than ever. This handy tool should be simply installed in the open garden where it could collect rainwater and keep a check on the precipitation received in the area.

Summer rain in a sensory garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Stanley Lee)

The bold measurements can be spotted from at least 60 feet away from the gauge and allow gardeners to estimate whether their plants have received sufficient water. On Instagram, @kristen_weather also showcased how to measure precipitation using a rain gauge. Rain is an uncontrollable natural factor for gardeners. Hence, it is key to fit their needs based on the rainfall received that year. In times of scant rainfall, gardeners can make informed decisions to use irrigation to water the plants.

However, heavy downpours could be easily measured using the handy gardening tool, eliminating the need for additional watering. Besides water conservation, the rain gauge also acts as a cost-effective solution to protect plants from overwatering, which could lead to root rot and stress due to drought conditions. According to the product page, the AcuRite Jumbo Rain Gauge provides accurate measurements and is easy to clean due to its removable funnel. The large dimensions, 27.5 x 4 inches, provide high visibility and can be simply mounted on a fence.

The best source of water for plants

A glass rain gauge connected to a deck is filled almost all the way to the five inch line showing an abundance of rain. (Representative Image Source: Getty Imgages | Annie Otzen)

Rainwater is free of chemicals, salts, and minerals, making it ideal for plants as 100% soft water. These elements interact with pure rainwater only after it falls on land and drains into the groundwater to become hard water, often undesirable for some plants, per the Ecological Landscape Alliance. Moreover, rainwater can help flush away chemicals and toxic elements from potted plants and refresh the soil's health. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the pH value of normal clean rain falls between 5.0 to 5.5, which falls on the acidic side of the neutral scale.

Therefore, rainwater is slightly acidic and ideal for growing organic plants that prefer this exact pH level. In cities, greywater is abundant as the used water from households is treated to become alkaline in nature and prevent corrosion of the metal pipes that transport it to and from treatment plants. As a result, tap water may have a pH as high as 10.5, which is used for watering the gardens. This alkaline water can only be flushed out to restore soil health until the next rain comes. YouTube creator Alan's Review shared his take on the AcuRite rain gauge.