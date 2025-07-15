These Waterproof Lotus Lights From Amazon Boost the Ambiance of Homes With a Backyard Pool

Marrying the science of flotation and the art of visual decoration, these floating lotuses are perfect additions for every pool.

It's not possible to pull the auroras from the sky and spread them like a blanket over a lake. We can't reach out into space, grab a galaxy, and splatter it like a starry blanket on a nightly lagoon bubbling in a forest. Up until the 21st century, these visuals were limited to worlds of imagination and fantasies. But fast forward to the present day, technology has made it possible to materialize them into reality. Take these floating lotus lights from the LACGO Store. The ultra-cute buoyant lotuses light up at the moment they come in contact with water, they light up in brilliant flames that resemble tiny flickers of night-time candles. One 12-pack of these lotuses is available on Amazon for $26.

Floating lotus lights for illuminating poolside setting at night-time (Image Source: Amazon)

High-quality materials

These tiny lotuses are crafted from high-quality, soft-foam “Real Touch EVA materials,” which means they are water-activated and offer great buoyancy. Each lotus flower lamp features three layers of lotus petals and a green pad that likens the lamp to a real flower. Diameter is five inches. The lights are 100% waterproof and can withstand gentle ripples or wind, or light rains, as Honest Mom shared in a review video. “Surprisingly beautiful! Was looking for some subtle lighting for a nighttime, poolside party, and these were perfect,” a customer named Sher wrote in a review.

Long-lasting glow

Equipped with powerful built-in batteries, the lotuses can last up to 48 hours. When one battery loses its power, you can replace it with a new one. People who bought these lights are using them to illuminate different outdoor spaces, including swimming pools, ponds, bathtubs, outdoor gardens, fountains, and outdoor wedding parties, to name a few. “I love the vibe it gives me while swimming at night,” said Kristen Daley.

Works with water contact

Each lotus has a silver sensor tucked at the bottom. When a lotus is slipped on the surface of a pool or water body, this sensor lights up at the touch of water. The batteries are attached underneath these sensors. “Simply place it on the water to light up and bloom in the middle of the pond, just like a real lotus flower,” the manufacturer wrote in the product description.

Customers who bought them shared their fascination after seeing the lotuses light up in water like magic. “I like that they turn on when placed in water,” said Lola. Honest Mom added, “We had a wedding in our pool and they added such a beautiful touch. The soft lighting is bright enough to be noticed, but subtle enough to maintain a calming ambiance.”

Get creative

These pool floaties aren’t just excellent for adding light to your poolside or water setting. You can simply sprinkle these flowers in the water and watch the scene transform into an enchanting starlit lake. “If you have a pool or a pond or some sort of body of water in your yard, incorporate it!” Tulipana said. “The easiest way to do this is to float something in it: swans, lit orbs, floral, anything that floats is an option and a fun way to get creative.”

