Amazon Has Wireless Solar Garden Lights That Resemble Glowing Flowers Adorning Your Yard at Night

A uniquely designed solar-powered garden lights has every gardener's attention due to its wide range of features.

Solar lights in the garden are all the rage. As more people become conscious about the wasteful use of electricity and intend to switch to eco-friendly sources, solar light markets have suddenly witnessed a boom in sales. Realizing that, brands and manufacturers are gearing up their solar-powered products while e-commerce giants like Amazon are promoting them to their massive consumer base. Recently, the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights have turned heads with their unique design and efficient solar-powered technology that every gardener wants to own. The lights are available for a reasonable price and in a pack of two, which makes it a steal deal for shoppers.

Amazing, Ornately Decorated House. (Representative Image source: Getty Images | Ed Freeman)

Solar garden lights with flower power

Nanoleaf garden lights with remote control. (Image source: Nanoleaf)

Flower pots are an enticing part of every garden and outdoor space. But admiring their beauty while in the dark is challenging. With the innovative design of the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights, gardeners and homeowners can now light up their outdoor spaces with easy-to-install lights that add a flowery touch of elegance even during nighttime. The solar lights are on sale for $50 on the official Nanoleaf site and Amazon for buyers willing to shine up the beauty of their gardens with technology designed for the 21st century.

Solar panel battery of the Nanoleaf garden lights. (Image source: Nanoleaf)

The solar garden lights resemble a bunch of flowers with eight LED bulbs that are free-hanging and attached to a cord that powers the lights. The product comes in a pack of two and is controllable using a battery-powered remote control, making it convenient to use while independent of mobile phone applications. One feature that stands out is the range of hues the solar garden lights can be set to and even display fun patterns to enjoy. The product is available in two different options: the two-pack priced at $50 and the six-pack of lights for $140.

Features of the solar garden lights

Besides its illumination power, the garden lights are equipped with a variety of features. The pack comes with two solar panels that can be easily planted in the ground or screwed to a fence for efficient sunlight absorption that would power the lights at dark. Additionally, the lights can also be powered using a USB Type-C power socket on the solar panel on days when the sun does not shine as brightly. The lights are shaped like a flower, with the eight LED bulbs attached to a common stalk that is connected to the solar battery. The stalk can also be switched with the long and short options, while each of the bulbs is adjustable to face whichever direction is needed.

Family having dinner in outdoor garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Flashpop)

The panels have an indicator to show the life of the battery. Four bars indicate the panel is fully charged and ready to power up the bulbs for hours through the night, and switches off automatically as the sun comes back up in the morning. The remote has an option of toggling between 11 lighting scenes with an array of colors, similar to a fireworks display. The lighting can also be set on timer settings and ambient sensors that allow it to be turned on and off at sunset and sunrise, respectively. The solar lights are powered by two AAA batteries and feature old-school technology, without any Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

