Walmart Is Selling a 10-Pack ‘Cool White’ Solar Lights for $25 — It's Perfect for Your Outdoor Space

Take this as your cue for switching to solar power, as this item will transform your garden into a lit-up space without wasting electricity.

Bright and efficient lighting defines the beauty of every home. This can be tricky for some outdoor gardens and driveways, as outdoor lights can be expensive and also lead to wasteful usage. Walmart has recently steered the attention of homeowners towards its latest deal on a 10-pack of solar lights selling for only $25, per the official website. People can now light up their yards, walkways, and gardens with a solar-powered system without spending a mini fortune and the guilt of wasting electricity. The high costs of replacing traditional lights with solar-powered ones obstruct many homeowners from fully converting to clean energy sources. But Walmart’s smart resolve could be used as an encouragement for consumers to switch to solar power.

Lamps by the sidewalk in an elegant courtyard at night. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Dawid Gutowski)

Walmart $25 solar lights are the new favorite

Solar Garden Light. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | PKM1)

The retail giant is selling the ExcMark 10-Pack Solar Lights for only $25.99 after slashing them down from the original price of $35.99. The product is available in two different color patterns– cool white and warm white. It can be a great addition to outdoor spaces as it enhances the aesthetic appeal of gardens and driveways with its beautiful patterns when switched on at night. The solar lights are made of tough polypropylene plastic and designed to be weather-resistant for every outdoor season with IP44 waterproof grading. It can withstand rain, heat, and freezing temperatures while lighting up every corner of your garden space with its intelligent light control system. The smart system allows the lights to save energy by automatically switching off at dawn and turning back on at dusk.

The light is built out of a high-quality transparent plastic component, while the lamp can be easily planted into the ground with its sturdy ground stake. The light parts are easy to install, and the bright LED is efficient for most outdoor spaces. The best part about the product is that it is solar-powered and does not require complex wiring or maintenance to function throughout the year. The solar lights are powered to offer eight to twelve hours of illumination after dark. The usefulness of the ExcMark Solar Lights also makes it a great housewarming gift or for those who love spending time in the garden, day or night. It comes with a 180-day replacement or refund warranty. Hoselink shared tips and hacks to transform your outdoor garden with solar lights on YouTube.

The benefits of using solar power at home

A couple installing solar panel on wooden balcony. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

It’s no lie that solar power has grown popular among people over the years. With more consumers becoming environmentally conscious and looking for eco-friendly alternatives for their everyday items, residential solar panels have witnessed a significant increase. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, noting the popularity of solar energy, residential solar has become affordable with the help of the government introduced the extension of the federal residential solar tax credit. This allows taxpayers to claim a 30% tax credit on the cost of solar systems on their income taxes.

A little investment in solar panels goes a long way in saving money in everyday life. Using the clean and renewable energy of the sun, homeowners can downsize their electricity bills to nearly zero. Moreover, by using solar-powered appliances, people are basically using their own generated electricity. There are also options for collecting solar energy in storage batteries and using it later when the weather conditions are not ideal for solar power. Community solar programs also allow renters to utilize solar energy from a shared source. YouTube creator, Exploring Alternatives, shares a helpful beginner's guide for powering your home with solar energy.

