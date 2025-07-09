People Are Getting a ‘Ton of Compliments’ on These ‘Stylish’ Solar Lights — Now Just $3 Each

Lush gardens are now lit up with solar lights with unique features that shoppers are obsessing over on the internet.

As the climate warms up, it's time to get your yard ready for spring. For optimal utilization of sunshine and to light up lush gardens at night, Wayfair is offering a great deal on a pack of solar lights for only $3 apiece, which makes your garden glow. This will be the ideal opportunity for every homeowner to switch to clean energy sources and avoid wasteful use of electricity. With Wayfair’s latest offer, people are now skipping the heavy expenses of hiring an electrician to illuminate their gardens and also saving money on utility bills, per PEOPLE.

Family having dinner in outdoor garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Flashpop)

Wayfair’s standout deal on solar lights

Haitral Solar-Powered Pathway Lights in stairs. (Image Source: Wayfair)

The Haitral Solar-Powered Pathway Lights are on sale for only $21. The pack comes in a set of eight lights, which makes it only $2.75 per piece, a steal deal considering the range of features and convenience of use. The solar lights feature a unique pin-like design, which makes it easy to plant anywhere in the garden. It functions as a light source for pathways while also enhancing the beauty of outdoor spaces with a mere investment of $21. The solar-powered design and Built-in 600mA Ni-MH battery can function for eight hours straight without the need for any additional cables.

Haitral Solar-Powered Pathway Lights. (Image Source: Wayfair)

The solar lights suitable for gardens are equipped with a durable cover material and a stainless steel lamp shell, perfect for outdoor use. However, it is not just limited to gardens and can be used innovatively on stairs, driveways, patios, and even flowerbeds. For use, it is necessary to turn on the switch before planting the lamp on the ground. The lights will automatically light up at night and switch off at dawn to save energy and use it efficiently in the dark.

The rechargeable lights take about six to eight hours to become fully charged on a sunny day. The anti-pressure material makes the light resistant to underground conditions, and the IP65 Waterproofing allows it to withstand rain and moist climates. Amazon shoppers highly recommend the lights with stellar reviews on the product page. Most buyers were impressed by the bright lights, while one homeowner shared that they received compliments from "everyone" for the solar lights. Burning Warehouse shows how to use solar lights in the garden on YouTube.

Pros and cons of solar lights

Solar Garden Light. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | PKM1)

Like every product, solar lights have both benefits and downsides to their use in gardens. First and foremost, they are eco-friendly and reduce carbon footprint since solar energy is a renewable source. Moreover, the lower energy costs will significantly downsize electricity bills and cut down on expenses. Solar lights are super easy to install and do not require complex wiring and cables to use, which also makes relocation fairly convenient, per Castlegate Lights.

A couple installing solar panel on wooden balcony. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

The only and most important disadvantage is that solar lights highly depend on sunlight to function. If the day before was gloomy and dark, likely, the solar lights will not generate enough power to optimize the lights at night. Hence, the performance of these lights relies on the amount of sunlight absorbed by the panels. In colder or rainy areas, this can become a challenge for gardeners and homeowners willing to switch to solar energy completely. However, solar lights do recharge in low-light conditions, but the charging process is often slower and less efficient. In general, plants benefit from sunlight directly, and artificial light sources, including solar lights, lack the intensity and spectrum required for plants to thrive, not just survive, per Petrus Landscape.

