Costco Shoppers Are Loving These ‘Cute’ Mushroom Yard Lights That Automatically Turn On at Dusk

The super-cute dome-shaped lights are trending among gardeners who are excited to turn their gardens into whimsical fairy houses.

Gorgeous, lambent, and gleefully mysterious, glowing mushrooms are objects of fantasy. In nature, people have spotted glowing mushrooms in forests where the grass or leaf bed is left moist or damp after the rains. Trapped in the cells of these mushrooms is a chemical called luciferin, Latin for “light-bringer.” When rain and oxygen come in contact with the mushroom’s flesh, this chemical gets excited and starts emitting an ethereal, iridescent glow that gleams like greenish neon light in the dark. In March this year, Costco rolled out Glass Mushroom Solar Lights that mimic these glowing mushrooms straight from Lewis Carroll’s fantasy world.

Woman reviews Glowing Glass Mushroom landscape lights she bought from Costco (Image Source: Instagram | @costcohotfinds)

People in Thailand believe that the glowing night lights of bioluminescent mushrooms are emitted to attract insects so they can disperse spores and lay eggs, per The Mushroom journal. Costco's mushroom lights are meant to illuminate the patches and flowering clusters of your garden when the sky turns dark.

Instagrammer Laura Jayne Lamb (@costcohotfinds) shared a reel showing these lights sitting on a Costco shelf. These are the “cutest thing ever,” she described in the post caption. “These are solar and will automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn. They are vibrant and bright, and I love them,” Lamb added. After seeing her post, many people flocked to their local Costco stores to grab the mushrooms, but it turns out that these lights are not available online or in the app. You can purchase them only in your local warehouse. According to the footage shared by Lamb, the lights cost $26.99.

Lamb is not the only one who has been fascinated by these cute dome-shaped lights. Homemakers across the country have posted pictures and clips of these mushrooms as they picked them from the shelves of their local Costco. One Facebook post by Milwaukee Truffle Importers suggests that they are available for purchase at the Costco location in Grafton. Reddit user u/Even_Rip2317 shared that they also found them in a California-based Costco. u/TwinWaterTowers said they are also available in Spartanburg. Another one added Durham.

“The Solar Glass Mushroom Landscape Light at Costco features hand-blown glass, making each piece uniquely stunning. By day, it’s a whimsical accent — by night, it glows with cozy, solar-powered charm. No wires, no hassle — just beauty and light,” an Instagrammer @costcodealsonline said while reviewing the product.

Comments from other users suggest that the gleaming mushroom lights cost $27 each or for a box of three. The box comes with plastic stakes you can use to attach or pin it to the garden bed. The lights are solar-powered, and the cables are a lot longer than you can imagine. “I was hesitant because they were $27, but the glass solar mushrooms are awesome! They are big, high quality, and super bright,” said u/lifeofsources while sharing pictures of these little ornate mushrooms punctuated across their garden like little golden orbs.

