Popular Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert Recalled Ahead of Christmas Over Foreign Material Risk

Danone U.S. recalled So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints due to the potential presence of tiny stones or other hard debris.

Food recalls that are linked to foreign material contamination happen when harmful things, like plastic fragments, metal pieces, or something else, are found in the products. These recalls are usually announced voluntarily by the manufacturers with an aim to control the risk of any kind of injury to consumers and to keep up with the safety standards. In one such incident, Danone U.S. recently announced a recall of So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints due to the potential presence of foreign materials.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a limited number of packages may contain tiny stones or other hard debris that got mixed into the cashew pieces used in the product. It is important to note that the problem and the recall are limited only to the specific item listed above, which can also be identified by SKU 136603 and UPC 744473476138. The affected products come from a lot that has a best-by date of August 8, 2027, and were distributed through the retail stores across the country. In the official notice, the FDA clarifies, “No other So Delicious Dairy Free® codes, flavors, or products are impacted.”

However, if you have bought the affected product, do not consume it under any circumstances. This is because the tiny stones can pose major health risks, including cuts to the mouth or throat, and in extreme cases, even potential choking hazards. In some cases, swallowing such hard objects might also irritate your digestive tract, leading to discomfort. The FDA also states, “For information on refunds, please contact the So Delicious Dairy Free® Care Line at 1-833-367-8975. Consumer Care specialists are available to speak live during business hours (Monday – Friday; 9 am – 6 pm EST). Consumers may also reach out to the Consumer Care team via web form.”

The company announced the recall on December 15, 2025, and is working quickly with all the retailers in the country to pull the affected items from stores. Additionally, the underlying issue has already been resolved by the concerned teams as of now, and the product is expected to return to the shelves soon after a thorough investigation. The FDA notice also states, “So Delicious Dairy Free® takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product quality and consumer safety.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, in July, Danone U.S. issued a similar voluntary recall of some of the YoCrunch yogurt products after the FDA reported that the toppers contained small plastic fragments. These foreign fragments were reported to be transparent, possibly sharp, and were found in different sizes, ranging from approximately 0.27 to 0.98 inches long. Official sources stated that the affected YoCrunch products were distributed across retail stores nationwide, and the recall was applicable to every flavor and size of the product available in the market. Although no major incidents were linked to the product back then, Danone took swift action by pulling out all the affected YoCrunch items from the market.

