People Are Now Obsessed With The ‘Fairy Gardening’ Trend — And It Has a Healing Effect Too

Gardeners are saying the tiny elements of their fairy garden help them revive their inner child and heal the unloved parts.

Kids love magical beings. They’re captivated by stylish Barbies living in dollhouses and motherly fairies flitting around with their magic wands. Lately, gardeners, especially those with kids, are steeped in a penchant for “fairy gardening,” which highlights all the teeny-weeny elements that engross the kids’ attention and incite their imagination. In a resurfaced TikTok video, mom and makeup artist Shannel (@makeupbyshannel) shared some sneak peeks of a fairy garden she created for her lovely daughter. “Anything to make her childhood magical,” she wrote in the caption.

Mom shares pictures of a magic fairy garden she created for her daughter (Image Source: TikTok | @makeupbyshannel)

Healing effect of fairy gardens

Fairy gardens are miniature havens designed for fairy folks. Gardeners who have designed one in their house believe that they’re more than just charming depictions of fairytales. While the colorful and enchanting elements help kids materialize their imagination and immerse their attention, the nostalgic and starry vibe helps adult revisit their own childhoods and heal the unloved parts.

Beautiful fairy garden decorated with pops of colors (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Darrell Guin)

“When building the fairy garden of your childhood dreams, it heals your soul and fills her world with magic,” Shannel wrote in the video’s overlay text. In a comment to the video, TikTok user @kimboslice240 related to what she said. “Building mine has healed a part of me I didn’t know needed love,” they wrote in the comment.

Add pops of color

Mom shares pictures of a magic fairy garden she created for her daughter (Image Source: TikTok | @bekmarsden)

Footage shared by Shannel displayed a mesmerizing garden setting dotted and punctuated with lovely candy pops and bright colors. Laid out on the garden grass, the pops of colors came from clusters of tiny ball-shaped fairy lights, a super-cute pink-and-tawny barbie house, little huts, teeny mushrooms, itty-bitty glitter balls, ribbon-wrapped leaves, fantasy-style tangled grasses, fairy and butterfly sculptures, shimmery leaves, multi-colored mushroom houses, red tassels dangling from plants, an ornamental frame that spelled the sign “Fairy garden,” and sprinklings of little white pebbles. “This is the perfect fairy garden,” said @molly.

Image Source: TikTok | @starlitsupply

Add touches of nature with plants

In a comment, Shannel revealed that the soil and all the plants she bought for her fairy garden were real. In another video, a mom and homemaker, Bek (@bekmarsden) added several potted planters containing colorful ferns, including blueberries and daisies. She highlighted the planters by outlining each with circles and spirals carved with colorful pebbles, zigzagging toy fences, toy bridges, and even signboards advertising street names such as “blueberry lane” and “strawberry street.” At the end of a long circular lane, a sign read, “Fairies are welcome.”

Image Source: TikTok | @bayside.keiki

Where to set up a fairy garden?

Later frames of Shannel’s video revealed that this dreamy fairy garden was set up inside a raised bed created on the garden floor amidst a grove of trees. A little girl, likely Shannel’s daughter, came running towards the fairy garden to explore each ornament. On the other hand, Bek designed her fairy garden in a black-colored raised bed planter that she set up in a corner of her house’s indoor space. “Forget about the fairies, I want to live there,” commented @ani4pn.

You can follow Shannel (@makeupbyshannel) and Bek (@bekmarsden) on TikTok for more gardening and homemaking videos.

