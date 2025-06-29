Walmart’s $6 Planter Is a Life-Saver for Gardeners Often Struggling to Keep Their Ferns Hydrated

With the marked down price, the resourceful planter on sale at Walmart has become a new favorite for fern plant owners.

Ferns, as pretty as they look indoors, are a challenge to maintain due to their water needs, which most people fail to balance out. These vascular plants possess characteristic complex leaves called fronds and thrive on a delicate balance of moisture. Overwatering the plant may lead to root rot, while underwatering would cause it to dry up and brown, per HGTV. In between watering and not watering, most plant enthusiasts end up as fern-killers. But experts have come up with a solution that requires a minute investment– Walmart’s $6 self-watering planter, per Homes and Gardens.

Walmart’s self-watering planter

Walmart is selling a good-quality self-watering pot for only $6. The Mainstays 8-in Aquaterra Self-Watering Planter has quickly garnered interest from gardeners and plant enthusiasts after it was marked down from $13, over 50% less than the original price. Besides the lucrative deal, the planter itself is a gem in its own right. With its simple design, the pots keep even delicate ferns healthy and green while requiring less amounts of manual watering. The self-watering planter is composed of two pots– an inner terracotta pot that will house the plant and an outer clear pot made of plastic.

When water is poured down into the clear pot, the terracotta, which is composed of porous material, slowly absorbs moisture and releases it into the soil for the plants. This process of self-watering will help plant owners strike that delicate balance between watering and keeping dry to help sustain ferns and other indoor tropical plants. Moreover, the pot's ability to water the plant eases the burden of watering plants every day. Though you will have to refill the clear pot once the water is exhausted. Besides that, the self-watering planter comes with a ribbed, minimalistic design that would make it ideal for interior decor.

Experts share their thoughts on the self-watering pot

Expert Tenielle Jordison, writer and former editor of the Royal Horticultural Society, stumbled on the self-watering planter on Instagram. Intrigued by its features, she could not resist purchasing the pot from Walmart when houseplant expert Lisa Eldred Steinkopf shared a detailed review of the product. The substantially discounted price was only the cherry on top. Steinkopf, who goes by @thehouseplantguru on Instagram, showcased how her ferns had grown and the pots absorbed moisture, a feature that kept the soil of her dried-up maidenhair fern moist and dark. “The self-watering pots are working for my ferns. The maidenhair and tree fern are the ones I’ve helped die the most times, so these were my choice for these planters. Any fern would work, though,” the caption read.

However, she asserted that it is important to keep note of the water levels in the pot after regular intervals to keep the houseplants fed with moisture. Meanwhile, Jordison struggled with her asparagus fern, which kept turning yellow and too dry when underwatered. She also did not want to overwater it, which would result in drooping and mushy foliage. The $6 self-watering planter seemed like the answer to all her problems. According to Southern Living, understanding the environment the ferns are growing is key to managing their health. Warmer regions would cause rapid evaporation, thus increasing the need for water, while areas with cooler temperatures would predispose the ferns to waterlogging conditions or sogging when overwatered.