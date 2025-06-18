Trader Joe’s Is Selling Cute Indoor Herb Gardens for Less Than $10 — and It’s Perfect for Apartments

The potted herb garden features three edible herbs people can use to season their everyday home-cooked meals.

Picture the cool splatter of rain outside your window. Your body asks for a soothing herbal tea. As water bubbles in the teapot, you realize you don’t have the herb you needed to make your tea, chamomile, rosemary, or peppermint, for instance. All of a sudden, the entire self-soothing plan shatters in front of your eyes. Thankfully, you can now grow the herbs you need in your own private garden, in your kitchen, or outdoors. In a November 2024 video, a shopper who goes by the moniker Trader Joe’s Talia (@traderjoestalia) shared a video of herself purchasing a three-plant potted herb garden from the outlet.

Trader Joe's retail outlet building (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Ranch)

“I was very interested to see this today,” she said while displaying a potted cluster of herb plants with a brown circular label that read “Trader Joe’s Potted Herb Garden.” Holding the round planter, she explained, “It’s a potted herb garden. It has rosemary, thyme, and sage. It says it’s a stuffing seasoning. How perfect!” One TikToker commented, “The potted herb garden is so aesthetic.” Others discussed different products and snacks she had bought along with this herb garden. The woman mentioned in the video overlay that the garden came only for $8.99, not a bad deal. And it seems the price didn't change over the next two years.

Trader Joe’s has been selling this mini herb garden for quite a few years now. In late 2022, another TJ’s shopper, @traderjoesgeek, shared an Instagram post with several pictures of the herb garden stacked on the shelves of a store. “A one-stop shop if you want to add fresh herbs to your stuffing. Not only is it lovely to look at, but it would also make a great practical gift,” they wrote in the caption. TJ’s fans jumped in the comments section of the post to share their views on the little herb apothecary. “I get it every year,” shared @cindilee527.

Image Source: Instagram | @curlywithcravings

@jmhcastong, who too had purchased the planter, said that it is "just perfect for holiday cooking.” @susanpiesbrown said it’s “beautiful.” @hamsa1009 wrote that they hoped their local TJ sold this product, and they were keen to buy it. “My favorite herbs all in one,” the Instagrammer exclaimed. @traderjoesnew commented, “I bought this yesterday and my husband said it’s going to freeze outside, so I’m keeping it inside. Already used some of the rosemary.” As these users said, having your own herb garden comes with a host of benefits, as Maple + Mango also explains.

Image Source: Instagram | @donnarautenstrauch

First and foremost, you have access to your favorite herbs at your fingertips. “Instead of one or two types of herbs sitting at the bottom of your crisper drawer (probably wilted or sad looking), you can have a wide variety of super fresh herbs on hand. It doesn’t get fresher than picking them right from the plant,” the website says. Money saving is another factor. Lastly, boxed and prepackaged herbs are no match for fresh herbs. Imagine plucking a strand of basil or mint from your tiny garden and sprinkling it fresh in a bowl of salad, a sandwich, or a platter of cutlets.

