Turns Out, ‘Mediterranean Garden’ Is a Blessing In Disguise for Those Struggling to Maintain Their Yards

This emerging garden trend promises to tackle the problem of the climate crisis one low-maintenance plant at a time.

Amidst the climate crisis, using up essential resources to help your personal garden thrive is no longer the ideal approach. More importantly, it is not sustainable as gardens and lawns require significant amounts of water, and some owners also use chemical fertilizers and pesticides to maintain the greenery. This year, gardeners and homeowners are opting for an emerging garden trend– Mediterranean gardens. These types of green spaces offer a promising landscape for both a relaxing segment of the house and the environment, per Real Simple.

Colorful garden at the entrance to a house in Port Vendres, France. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | John Penney)

Mediterranean gardens: A new hope for gardeners

Idyllic Mediterranean house garden with beautiful flower plants. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Alex)

As summers approach, homeowners get to work to prepare their gardens and lawns to endure the summer heat and prevent the plants from withering under the sun. However, with the scope of Mediterranean gardens on the horizon, there is hope for homeowners to create sustainability in the gardens by introducing drought-tolerant plants. This will help minimize water resource usage and utilize plants that are resistant to harsher climates, thus promoting the longevity of green gardens and yards.

Mature woman relaxing in deckchair in her garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |PIKSEL)

Mediterranean gardens are essentially designed to thrive in warm, dry climates. They consist of shady retreats and natural materials and feature terracotta pots, stone pathways, and water features like fountains, creating a scenery of tranquility and relaxation, per Garden Design. The best part is that these gardens are very low-maintenance in nature and offer a similar greenery to other usual green spaces. Hence, their increasing popularity among homeowners. In addition to the characteristic drought-tolerant plants, a typical Mediterranean garden would include a shaded seating area under a large tree, creating a sense of warmth and relaxation. Before adding fountains or other water features, it is necessary that people be conscious of wasteful usage and ensure it is utilized smartly.

Plants used in Mediterranean gardens

Close-up of pink bougainvillea flowers hanging over a fence. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jenny Dettrick)

There is a selection of drought-tolerant plants that give Mediterranean gardens their characteristic arid appearance. Lavender is one of the most popular plants that adds fragrance, color, and height to gardens. Their bright purple flowers attract butterflies and insects, an opportunity for pollination, and are very resistant to the climate. They thrive in rock gardens and even in the summer heat. Besides that, Rosemary is also a promising addition to the garden, enhancing the natural aroma whilst also repelling pesky insects. The perennial plant grows throughout the year and is a kitchen staple herb for cooking.

Exotic landscaping of arid plants. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lisa Romerein)

Lamb’s ear, a fast-growing plant, takes up space closer to the ground and fills in gardens with their silver foliage. These Mediterranean staples are aesthetically pleasing and offer a beautiful sight in the garden. Everyone knows of the bright pink blooms of Bougainvillea and how they beautify every space they grow in. This climbing vine requires minimal maintenance and grows really fast. They tend to take over fences or garden walls and cascade towards the ground, becoming a spot of admiration for people. Finally, Agave plants have become popular among Californian farmers as a reliable option for long-term crops. They are highly drought-tolerant and can withstand high temperatures.