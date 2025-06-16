Girl, 2, Wanted to Turn Her Backyard Into a ‘Fairy Garden’ — She Knew Exactly What To Do

The girl started creating her dreamy garden when the family moved into a new house. Three months later, she got it done.

For adults, fairies might be objects of fantasy, but for kids, they're as real as people. Like most children, two-year-old Edie is enchanted by the idea of having her own “fairy garden.” When her family moved into a new house, she declared that she was going to create a fairy garden in the yard. Three months later, Edie’s mother, Sadie Callisonn (@sadiewcx), shared on TikTok that her adorable daughter completely transformed the yard into a magical fairy-world filled with red mushrooms, tiny huts, colorful pebbles, sprays of wildflowers, multicolored rotating pinwheels, butterfly charms, purple-blue clown sprinkler toys, and what not.

Mom shared photos of her two-year-old who transformed the yard of their new house into a magical fairy garden (Image Source: TikTok | @sadiewcx)

Callisonn shared that when they moved into the new house, her daughter was obsessed with creating her fairy garden, inspired by the garden pictures she browsed. “We had this little corner of space in our garden, and 4 months ago, our two-year-old announced she wanted a fairy garden. We thought it would be a 5-minute wonder and she’d get bored. But after many requests for trips to the garden centre, we realized she was taking it seriously,” Callisonn, the 28-year-old mom of three, wrote in the overlay of the video, which has been viewed over 6.3 million times.

The video shows a montage of Edie’s photos. In one photo, she’s standing in the yard with a rectangular planting tray and some plant pots on the mulch-filled ground. Some photos depict Edie immersed in planting saplings, installing ornaments, and holding little colorful buckets. There are also some clips of her spraying water on the plants, with little colorful sprinklers. Callisonn mentioned that it was entirely the fruit of her daughter’s immense dedication to the “fairy garden” project.

A toddler girl spraying water on the garden plants using a sprinkler (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Catherine Delahaye)

"We bought a couple of packs of seeds and a few pots, and we thought she would do what most kids do and play with it for five minutes, and move on to the next thing," Callisonn told Newsweek. "Over the next few weeks, she would come home from nursery and ask every single day to go out and water her plants." They also purchased small gnomes and fairy ornaments so the girl could live her fantasy to the fullest.

“She spent hours planting seeds and picking out flowers and plants, and watered them every single day after nursery. All she would talk about was her fairy garden to our family and friends,” the mom described in the video. Three months of Edie’s dedicated work resulted in an enchanting creation that resembled a dreamworld embellished with pops of crayon colors that burst from the assortment of flowers and from the ornaments that dangled and flitted in the breeze.

Callisonn noted in the caption that the fairy garden is "not perfect. It’s messy and wild, but it’s beautiful and completely hand-crafted by our little green-thumbed fairy girl." Indeed, the garden absorbed the attention of thousands of people who reached out into the comment box to express wonder, love, and praise for the little girl. Many said she’s inspiring. “Please tell her she has just proved to a lot of adults that fairies are real because I have never seen a more beautiful fairy garden in my life,” commented @lorajoannxo.

People commended the young mom for raising her daughter into an inspiring, empowered little woman. “This is really dangerous, because you're instilling your daughter with a beautiful sense of whimsy, a can-do attitude, and the brains to make things happen, and I don't think the world is ready for all the amazing things she's gonna do,” said @captainrose. Many of them referred to the green bottle of weed killer in the video and cautioned Callisonn to keep Edie away from it. “I have a PhD in Sports Science, please hear me out. Don’t let your child anywhere near Tottenham Hotspur, please,” said @charlieV_nc.

You can follow Sadie Callisonn (@sadiewcx) on TikTok for video logs featuring her three kids.