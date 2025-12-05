National Park Visitors Get 10 Free Entry Days in 2026 — Here’s the Full List of Dates and Occasions

The fee-free days are part of the 'America is Beautiful' initiative that also involves a new design for the visitors' annual passes

There is one with a pink bird. And another one with snow-capped mountains. There is also one featuring the colors of the American flag with a swaggering picture of President Donald Trump. These are the modernized graphics appearing on the colorful new annual passes the Department of the Interior has rolled out for national park visitors. In a November 25 press report, the department highlighted an initiative that they call the “most significant modernization of national park access in decades.” The initiative doesn’t only include glamming up of these passes, but also an array of offers relating to the parks’ entrance fee, including a free entrance day on July 4, 2026.

National Park visitor center (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | CRobertson)

The initiative titled “America The Beautiful” reflects President Trump’s commitment to making national parks “more accessible, more affordable, and more efficient for the American people.” The initiative enables American families to gain easy access to beautiful passes, expanded motorcycle access, and a new resident-focused fee structure. Calling out a note of praise for the President, the Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, said that his leadership always puts American families first.

“These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” he added. In addition to the new deck of glamorous passes that are available across a variety of stores, the initiative announced “10 fee-free days in 2026” for park visitors.

Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement. (Image Source: Getty Images | Win McNamee)

This is an upgrade from the previous year, when only six free entrance days were offered. More than 400 national park sites punctuated across the country charge an entrance fee. This initiative is an invitation to avid park-hopping fans to enjoy the various facilities and sights without having to shell out money at the entrance. In addition to July 4, which comes under the Independence Day weekend, the fee-free days include Presidents' Day on February 16, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on October 27, and even President Trump’s birthday on June 14, which coincidentally aligns with the Flag Day holiday.

Other dates offering free access include May 25 (Memorial Day), July 3–5 (Independence Day weekend), August 25 (110th birthday of the National Park Service), September 17 (Constitution Day), and November 11 (Veterans Day).

Wait, there’s more in the list. As part of the Administration’s commitment to enhancing park access for American residents, the Department is also implementing an “America-first entry fee policy” beginning on January 1, 2026. Starting from this date, the Annual Pass will cost 80 dollars for American residents and 350 dollars for non-residents, ensuring that American taxpayers who already support the National Park System receive the greatest benefit.

A park ranger guiding a tourist at the North Rim Grand Canyon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | mattjeacock)

Clarifying the intention, the Department mentioned that the revenue generated from new fee policies will be invested directly back into America’s national parks, which will help officials support upgrades to visitor facilities, essential maintenance, and improved services nationwide. You can buy the passes by visiting https://www.recreation.gov/pass/. Additionally, the passes are also available for purchase on the USGS Store (store.usgs.gov).

