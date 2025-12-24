NWS' Latest Weather Notice in Yosemite Could Affect Your Holiday Travel Plans — Here's What to Know

Flood watch and wind advisory have been issued at Yosemite and a few other national parks.

If your Holiday plans include a detour to a nearby national park, it's best to check the weather forecast before heading out. If Yosemite National Park is one of your picks, the National Weather Service's recent announcement might rain on your parade. The agency has issued a flood watch in the areas of Yosemite, Sequoia National Park, and Kings Canyon National Park. The warning was issued on Tuesday, December 23, and will remain effective through Friday afternoon, December 26. Several areas of California will be affected by the potential flood that is predicted to be caused by excessive rain. Yosemite is located in the tranquility of the High Sierra, but unfortunately, the location has been listed in the alert released by the NWS.

Yosemite National Park sign (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bennymarty)

Lower Sierra, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon National Park, Grant Grove Area, Sequoia National Park, and the South End of the Upper Sierra are some of the many areas that are prone to flooding after a potential heavy rainfall. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks," the release says. Poor drainage areas in urban settings and low-water crossings have a high chance of getting flooded. Floods don't just mean a strong gust of water, it's forceful and destructive nature destroys infrastructure, collects debris, and increases clogging issues.

A person walking on the street with their head covered during heavy rain. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Simon Shepheard)

The NWS has predicted that storm drains and ditches might collect a pile of debris in the aftermath of the flood. "Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain," the announcement added. In addition to a flood watch alert, the agency also issued a wind advisory. The high gust of wind will affect selected areas in the state, including the Yosemite Valley. Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, and Planada - Le Grand - Snelling are the other areas potentially impacted by the strong winds.

Woman tries to hold onto her umbrella amid rain and strong winds. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Sawayasu Tsuji)

The south winds are expected to move at a speed of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. "Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result," the agency noted. The weather conditions will make walking and driving strenuous. It's best to remain indoors in this situation. However, if you must step out, stay away from unsecured outdoor objects, as they could get uprooted, come to your vicinity, and significantly damage your vehicle. Sequoia National Park is a chain control zone in the winter, and in accordance with the law, visitors must be prepared and bring chains or cables for the road as a precautionary measure. Lastly and most importantly, keep checking for weather updates from reliable sources before planning your winter travels.

