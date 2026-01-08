Northern Lights May Be Visible Tonight in These 15 States — Where and When to Look

Although auroras are a visual treat, disruption in the magnetic field can sometimes cause blackouts, trouble with communication, etc.

The Northern Lights frenzy continues in 2026. If you couldn't feast your eyes on the stunning back-to-back display of auroras last year, you might have one more chance. This week, the Sun's activity will once again surge, causing disruption in the Earth's magnetic field. In case you don't already know, auroras are created when charged particles from the Sun interact with the magnetic field, as per NASA. Therefore, the disturbance in our planet's magnetic field is not necessarily too much of a bad news. Gear up to see the colorful auroras on January 8 and 9 in the United States, but only sky-gazers from 15 states have a chance of seeing the phenomenon, as per PEOPLE.

A couple sits in foldable camping chairs, watching the Northern Lights (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | EvaL)

"G1 (Minor) or greater geomagnetic storms are anticipated on 09 Jan due to a coronal high-speed stream interacting with a potential glancing blow from a CME that left the Sun on 06 Jan," says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. The solar radiation observed in the past 24 hours was S-scale storm level. However, the three-day forecast suggests that the storm level will reach S-1 level or maybe more. "There is a slight chance for a S1 (Minor) or greater solar radiation storm 08-10 Jan," it added. Although auroras are a visual treat, the disruption in the magnetic field can sometimes cause blackouts, trouble with communication, and minor inconvenience in day-to-day life.

However, the upcoming geomagnetic storm is predicted to be less intense, yet the agency predicts chances of minor blackouts. "There is a chance for R1-R2 (Minor-Moderate) radio blackouts, with a slight chance for R3 (Strong) or greater events." The agency has shared a viewline, highlighting areas where the auroras will have the most impact. U.S. states, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, might be able to see the Northern Lights in the sky. However, it can't be guaranteed, as visibility depends on various external factors like air quality, pollution, climate condition and more.

Gorgeous curtains of glowing lights decorating the night skies during an aurora display (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Patrick Endres)

According to NOAA, just after sunset and right before sunrise is the best time for aurora visibility. It's best not to expect the phenomena to show up during the daytime and right above your head. If you live in or around any of the aforementioned states, plan your skygazing night and find a perfect spot beforehand. On Thursday, January 8, the best time to get the aurora view will be in the evening, right after sunset. The visibility will likely continue through Friday, January 9, and activity is predicted to peak at 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

To get the most scenic view, search for a sky-gazing location that is wide, away from the city lights, and has a clearer atmosphere. It's important to be patient and allow your eyes to adjust to the lights. Since winter winds haven't yet subsided, dress warmly for your skygazing night to be at your most comfortable while enjoying the view.

