Netizens Help Aquarist Create Unique 3D-Printed Wheelchair for Injured Turtle. It Can Now Walk Again

Aquarist makes an updated version of his turtle wheelchair after suggestions from Reddit and Instagram.

A box turtle received the gift of walking thanks to 3D printing. The lucky turtle, named Moses, lives in the Gulf Coast. Moses is missing its back legs and, therefore, faces mobility issues. An aquarist, who goes by @jawscritters on Instagram, saw the problem and decided to make a wheelchair to address it. This wheelchair came to life through a 3D printer. The aquarist uploaded a reel on both Reddit and Instagram showing how it had fitted Moses. He got a lot of feedback on the wheelchair across both platforms. He incorporated many of them and created an even more efficient product.

Moses, a box turtle in an aquarium (Image Source: Instagram| @jawscritters)

The aquarist uploaded the first video on February 26, 2026. In the caption, he shared that a coworker at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport asked him to make a wheelchair for one of their struggling ambassador box turtles. He soon got to work and, within 24 hours, had a plan. The video showcased how he went from creating the prototype to the final design on a laptop. After this step, he used a 3D printer to bring the design to life. The last frames feature Moses, “riding” it in style. “I’m very happy with how this project has turned out so far and I can’t wait to see what other fun projects this new job has in store for me,” he wrote in the caption.

Even though he was happy with his work, he was not against improvements to help Moses. Therefore, he uploaded the video on Reddit's r/3Dprinting, where he received suggestions. u/heart_of_osiris asked the aquarist to pull the wheels closer to the center of the body. It would make it easier for the turtle to move around. This suggestion, along with others across social media platforms were noted by the aquarist, who made an updated wheelchair.

Prototype and final design of the wheelchair (Image Source: Instagram| @jawscritters)

The updated wheelchair became the focus of another video. In the video, the aquarist claims he has "designed, printed, and tested" several prototypes over the past week. All the ordeals finally got him to a "well-fitting and functional" wheelchair for Moses. The improved wheelchair addresses many of the balance and weight issues detected in the previous design. The most evident difference seems to be the size of the wheels.

In the latest version, the wheels are thinner and smaller. The straps have also been shifted to the center, with less pressure on the back side. The axles are also shorter, which would help the turtle in making tight turns. New grooves can also be detected at the base of the wheels. As per the footage, Moses seems to be enjoying his newfound mobility particularly well. The design of this wheelchair has been shared online so others can take inspiration from it for similar pursuits.

Moses moving in the wheelchair (Image Source: Instagram| @jawscritters)

This is not the first time humans have built wheelchairs for the benefit of turtles. In 2018, veterinarians at the Maryland Zoo came up with a LEGO wheelchair to help an injured turtle with multiple fractures on the underside of its shell. One year later, a veterinarian at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine presented a LEGO car kit to Pedro the turtle, who had also lost both of its back legs.

