Joshua Tree National Park on Alert as More Than 200 Mini Earthquakes Strike in Under 24 Hours

A moderate quake near Joshua Tree National Park triggered an intense aftershock swarm, keeping residents on alert.

On January 20, 2026, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Joshua Tree National Park, causing noticeable trembling in the area. However, the initial shake was not the only one. Following that, the region experienced over 200 smaller aftershocks in just a couple of hours. The event turned into an intense and unusual burst of seismic activity. 10 earthquakes among the aftershocks that went on till the next day measured magnitude 3.0 or higher.

According to U.S. Geological Survey geologist Kate Scharer, the earthquake swarm appears to be connected to a little-known fault called the “Blue Cut Fault.” While it is not as famous as California’s major fault lines, this event shows that even smaller and lesser-known faults can still produce significant shaking. “This happened in Joshua Tree National Park, a beautiful part of the world where many people have actually probably been and unknowingly traversed near this fault. This is a good reminder that there are many other faults besides the San Andreas in California that can give us a little jolt,” Scharer said.

However, the initial earthquake struck in Riverside County’s Coachella Valley region about 12 miles from the city of Indio. The people living nearby said they felt the shaking, but it was just moderate with no immediate reports of major damage. While the quake was not extremely powerful, its location raised concern among scientists. Scharer further added that the first tremor occurred roughly 8 miles from the San Andreas Fault, one of the most closely watched fault lines in the world. Furthermore, experts have estimated that there is a 19% chance of a major earthquake measuring at least magnitude 6.7 along the southern part of the San Andreas Fault by the year 2043.

Within the first 24 hours, following the first earthquake near Joshua Tree, two additional smaller earthquakes were recorded. It happened off the coast of Northern California. These earthquakes measured magnitudes 3.2 and 2.7 and occurred in the Mendocino Triple Junction. That particular area is considered a highly active seismic zone, located just offshore from California’s Humboldt Coast. The reason why the region is known for frequent tectonic movement is due to the meeting of multiple fault lines, making small quakes there relatively common.

Experts have also mentioned that small earthquakes should serve as a warning to be prepared and have an effective plan for escape and safety. “It’s always a good reminder to take a minute to consider your emergency plan and do what you can to be prepared for when a more significant one strikes,” Scharer said. To know how to build an earthquake emergency kit, the U.S. Geological Survey has provided clear instructions. Some of the basic essential things that one should carry in their kits include water, food, medications, flashlights, and important documents.

Not just earthquakes, but guidance has been provided by the California Department of Public Health for all kinds of emergencies, so the residents can be well-prepared for anything. This includes making family plans, staying informed, and knowing what to do before and after a disaster. Furthermore, Californians can also get alerts ahead of an earthquake through the ShakeAlert app. Upon signing up, alerts are sent just seconds before the shaking begins, which gives people enough time to take cover.

