Italy's Iconic Lovers' Arch Collapsed on Valentine's Day. Experts Point to Rising Sea Temperatures

'With the Mediterranean [experiencing] among its hottest years on record in 2025, warmer seas are supercharging the atmosphere and fuelling extreme events,' an expert said.

Something symbolic of love collapsing on Valentine's Day is quite anticlimactic. Italy's famous arch at Sant’Andrea in Melendugno is a natural rock formation that's earned a romantic reputation due to its popularity among courting couples. Ironically, the Lovers' Arch collapsed on what is widely considered the most romantic day of the year. “It is a devastating blow to the heart,” said Melendugno’s mayor, Maurizio Cisternino, as per The Guardian. Being a romantic symbol and standing tall amidst the scenic views of the Adriatic Sea, the arch had attracted several tourists. Now, the structure getting destroyed is a huge blow to the tourism industry. “One of the most famous tourist features of our coastline and of the whole of Italy has disappeared," the mayor added.

The view of Italy's Lovers' Arch before and after its collapse. (Image Source: Facebook | @Accuweather)

What could have been the reason? Authorities suspect strong winds and intense rainfall. However, it didn't occur in one day. Consistent turbulent weather in recent days gradually weakened the rock structure until it succumbed and collapsed on Valentine's Day. This incident highlights the devastating impact of coastal erosion that's more common now than ever. The collapse of the arch is believed to have been the most significant damage caused by coastal erosion on the lands of Salento. “Nature has been overturned: what existed 30 years ago no longer exists. We must find the resources for an organic intervention,” Cisternino said. Since the damage is done, there's nothing else to do but to grieve the loss. “It’s like a funeral,” said Melendugno’s tourism councilor, Francesco Stella.

The Mediterranean has witnessed a surge in medicanes, or Mediterranean cyclones. Cyclone Harry, being one of the recent ones, caused damage to coastlines, roads, homes, and ports. These cyclones have a warm core and are triggered by the rising temperature of the sea. Experts fear that the frequency of medicanes might increase in the region if climate change continues. “With the Mediterranean [experiencing] among its hottest years on record in 2025, warmer seas are supercharging the atmosphere and fuelling extreme events,” said Christian Mulder, a professor of ecology and climate emergency at the University of Catania in Sicily. According to CNN, passersby noticed the missing monument on Sunday, February 15.

Tourists looking at the collapsed Sant'Andrea Faraglioni arch. (Image Source: Accuweather | Paolo Manzo | NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For some people, the arch was not a popular spot but rather a part of their cherished memories. Lorenzo Barlato, a local resident, held a soft corner for the place because that's where he proposed to his wife. He knelt on the clifftop overlooking the arch and popped the question almost 40 years ago. The couple enjoyed reliving the moment on anniversaries and "couldn't wait" to visit again this year. The arch's tragic fate was something they didn't account for, and now there's nothing but memories to hold on to. “Now, unfortunately, all I have left are the many beautiful photos I took of that piece of paradise," Barlato added. Although the recent increase in sea temperatures and cyclones ate away at the structure, experts were always concerned about the arch's inevitable collapse.

In 2024, local authorities pleaded for a $4.5 million grant to fund preservation projects, such as fighting against coastal erosion. However, the plea wasn't granted, and the lack of funds kept the arch's fate hanging by a thread. “It’s a tragedy we knew was inevitable; we just didn’t expect it to happen so soon,” Cisternino said. “Nature has reclaimed the arch, just as it created it,” he added.

More on Green Matters

‘Real Estate Fever’ Is Damaging Greek Islands and Fragmenting Its Iconic Volcanic Rocks

Rockies Are Losing a Tree Vital to Mountain Ecosystems. And This Invasive Creature Is to Blame

Wildfire Smoke Is Killing 24,000 Americans a Year. And Climate Change Is Making It Worse