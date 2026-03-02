Is Punch The Viral Monkey Sick? Zoo Responds to Concerns Over the Macaque's Hair Loss

Concerns grow over Punch’s appearance as the zoo responds to questions about the young macaque’s health.

Punch is currently the internet’s favorite monkey, and his heartbreaking story has gone viral on all social media platforms. Abandoned at birth by his mother, the monkey carries around an orangutan stuffed toy. Whenever he needs companionship, the monkey turns towards the wide-eyed plushie and treats it as a surrogate mother. However, there have been a few concerns about Punch’s health, as several visitors have noticed hair loss among a few macaques in the troop. The 7-month-old is currently placed at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden in Japan, and people are also questioning the environment in which he is growing up.

On February 25, 2026, the zoo staff finally responded to the growing concerns and released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter). They said that many visitors have recently been coming in to see the viral baby monkey Punch. Several concerns about the health of the Japanese macaques arose after noticing visible hair loss among some animals. Addressing the worries, the officials said, “We believe the main cause is excessive grooming habits. To improve this issue and promote healthy group life, three staff members have been working together since June 2025 to develop approaches and conduct testing.” However, they revealed that colder winter months cause macaques to huddle more closely, which increases grooming behavior and worsens fur loss.

Punch, the baby macaque with his stuffed toy (Image Source: @ichikawa_zoo | X)

Nevertheless, the zookeepers acknowledged that a few macaques are experiencing alopecia. After conducting thorough veterinary assessments, they learned the monkeys are eating normally, maintaining healthy body weight, and show no clear signs of illness. They also stated that they will continue monitoring the situation while studying similar cases from Japan and abroad. “We will continue studying and testing to improve the conditions, referencing both domestic and overseas case studies,” the zoo added.

That is not the only thing that people are worried about. The current habitat that Punch, along with the troop, has been living in has also been inquired about. The zoo officials also addressed the issue in their statement and expressed that animal welfare remains their top priority, and efforts are ongoing to improve the macaques’ environment. Moreover, several indoor rooms located out of visitors’ view remain open at all times, which allows the monkeys to retreat and hide when needed.

However, the zoo noted that Punch is still in the process of integrating into the troop, and major changes to the enclosure could disrupt group dynamics or increase the risk of bullying. “Making a radical change to the monkey mountain environment would upset the macaques and may lead Punch being bullied. For this reason, we would like to prioritize Punch becoming a member of the troop safely while improving the monkeys’ health conditions as much as possible,” they said.

Punch with other macaques in the zoo (Image Source: @ichikawa_zoo | X)

Several visitors, online users, and animal welfare advocates spoke up about the lack of a proper environment for the animals to grow up in. It has been pointed out that the facility does not have enough greenery and climbing structures to keep the macaques stimulated. Those conditions are important for the species as they rely heavily on social interactions for survival. PETA has also urged people to stop visiting the zoo and sharing videos of Punch online. The Asia President of PETA, Jason Baker, said, “Until facilities stop treating sentient beings as attractions, animals like Punch will continue to suffer in captivity.”

In recent videos, Punch can be seen interacting with the troop and taking part in usual activities such as grooming. Although he still carries his plush toy, he leaves it sometimes to integrate with the group. There might be a day when the baby macaque might not need the IKEA doll at all.

