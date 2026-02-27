Why a Zoo Made the Emotional Decision to Euthanize Two Best Friends — Capybara and Tapir — Together

The staff had noticed that both of them were experiencing age-related health problems, which were affecting their quality of life.

Ever since the two met, Johnson the capybara and AI the Brazilian tapir never lost a moment of spending time together. From sunbathing to swimming and lounging in the pool, the bond of their friendship only grew stronger with each passing day. Visitors often noticed them sharing quiet naps and sometimes eating melon fruit cake. Many a time, during their bathing sessions, Johnson would "launch himself into the water with an almighty splash," and AI would leave "a trail of fart bubbles," according to a visitor. The two were so fond of each other that even death couldn’t separate them. On Friday, February 20, the two best friends were put to sleep together due to "age-related health decline," the Newquay Zoo in the UK reported in a press update.

Johnson, the nine-year-old capybara, arrived in the zoo in 2017. His gentlemanly personality quickly made him a favorite among staff and visitors alike. AI, who was born in 2005, joined the zoo in 2014. Over time, the two developed a friendship that later took the form of a strong emotional bond, their steady presence and shared tantrums coming to visitors’ attention in the zoo's South American enclosure. In recent days, unfortunately, the staff noticed that both of them were experiencing several age-related health problems, which were affecting their quality of life.

Best friends Johnson, the capybara, and AI, the tapir, are seen lying around on a dusty carpet of dry leaves. (Image Source: Facebook | Newquay Zoo)

Careful consultation with doctors and animal care teams suggested that euthanization was the best option. Once the option was finalized, the zoo decided to free them from the misery together so they wouldn’t end up feeling lonely and isolated at the loss of their other companion. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss,” the zoo said.

Addressing the controversial responses, a zoo representative clarified to PEOPLE that the decision might sound painful or brutal, but there was a very “human side” to it. It was the circumstances that compelled them to make this decision in the interest of both Johnson and AI. Saying goodbye, they confessed, isn’t easy for them either. “Our animal care teams work with the animals every day and naturally form strong bonds over many years." However, it is the zoo’s responsibility to do what is best for them, not just favorable to the sentiments of those who love them. The decision to euthanize them was followed by careful veterinary assessment, ensuring that each animal was spared from unnecessary suffering. This, they said, is a fundamental part of compassionate zoo management.

A zookeeper pets Johnson the capybara, while Al the tapir stands next to him. (Image Source: Facebook | Newquay Zoo)

Wrapping up the saddening report, the zoo paid tribute to the beloved pair and thanked visitors for supporting the decision. “This has been an incredibly difficult loss for those who cared for them daily. Both animals were much-loved members of our zoo community, and their absence will be deeply felt by staff and visitors alike," the zoo wrote.

Meanwhile, visitors are flooding the comments section of the Facebook post with sobby-eyed emojis, broken heart stickers, and grieving remarks. “We are having a little cry here,” said Kerry Pace. Bidding farewell to the best buddies, Helen Lorraine Bowyer mourned, “So sad to hear this, but comforting to know they are together now in heaven and free from any pain.”

