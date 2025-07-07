Guerrilla Gardening Is a New Form of Activism That Turns Any Barren Land Into Thriving Greenery

A lawyer shared advice on how to start a guerrilla garden while avoiding any legal problems. All you need is a conscious approach.

The world would look a lot different if every little vacant corner were filled with greenery. “Guerrilla” in Spanish means “little war,” but that is quite the opposite of what Guerrilla gardening is. The aim is to beautify every landscape, urban or rural, into lush greenery with active efforts from guerrilla gardeners using a historical method. It is independent of legal laws and often viewed as a form of environmental activism. A lawyer chimed in with the pros and cons of practicing this gardening method. It is also easy and convenient to start a guerrilla garden, provided it is done with correct and safe measures, per Den Garden.

Guerilla gardening at night. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Minna Kantonen)

Guerrilla gardening: A resistance

Side view of senior woman working at community garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images)

In simple terms, guerrilla gardening is the mere act of planting greenery wherever you want, even though you may not be legally allowed to do so. The greenery can be plants, flowers, trees, fruits, and vegetables. It is essentially done to revamp empty lots and barren spaces to create a beautiful garden that can either produce food or beautify the location. Sonya Shikhman, a lawyer at Bytensky Shikhman Barristers, explained, “Many see it as environmental activism, bringing greenery into urban environments where traditional gardening may not be possible.” This form of gardening also helps in improving the air quality and biodiversity and enhancing the overall quality of a neighborhood, especially in urban areas. Imagine5 shared guidance on how to plant your Guerrilla Garden.

However, it is more complicated than it sounds. The resistant nature of the gardening trend, which points fingers at the government for reckless urbanization without restoring greenery, is at times problematic in the legal world. “Depending on the jurisdiction, fines or other legal ramifications may await those who participate in guerrilla gardening,” explained Shikhman. It is often considered to be a civil disobedience to urban neglect. Gardeners forcefully reclaim the lost greenery through active replanting to convert vacant areas into gardens. Johnny Appleseed is considered one of the earliest guerrilla gardeners after he introduced apple trees to many states in the U.S. by spreading the apples in the underdeveloped frontiers in the late 1700s, per the source.

Start a Guerrilla Garden

Man and woman gardening at night. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty |Images Minna Kantonen)

One of the easiest ways to start a guerrilla garden without inviting legal problems is by merely seeking permission from the proper authorities or owners. It is also advisable to check and assess local laws of every region and ensure the planning is done correctly. Shikhman suggests starting with “unutilized, publicly owned land” that has limited risks of legal consequences. The foremost step to starting a garden is to look for a vacant lot. It can be anything from an area, a corner, or a weed-laden patch of land, to a sidewalk. Then, create a plan to plant saplings and also share it with the local authorities in the community.

With the third step, the real work begins. It is important that gardeners choose native plants and non-invasive ones to prevent the introduction of invasive species that may degrade the local environment. Finally, decide on a date to start planting the trees while seeking help from locals and other people in the community. However, the work is not done here. Guerilla gardeners are also responsible for looking after and taking care of the gardens they create in those areas. SoulPancake captured a live guerrilla garden creation in Los Angeles and shared it on YouTube.

