What Is Hydroponic Gardening? You Can Now Get a Rich Harvest of Veggies and Herbs Without Soil

Gardeners can now grow food at home, independent of finite resources like soil, using a sustainable method.

Modern problems require modern solutions. In times when resources are limited and garden spaces are dwindling with urbanization, gardening experts have whipped up a new resolve for it–hydroponic gardening. This method of gardening does not require soil to grow food and utilizes minimal resources and space. Hydroponic gardens are predicted to be the future of agriculture, as it has the potential to transform food deserts into places with a continuous supply of food while using sustainable practices, as per Reader's Digest. It can also lead to better yields per harvest than traditional gardening.

Hand holding a celery vegetable in the hydroponic garden farm. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lucky7trader)

Hydroponic gardens are the future

Family observing plants growing in home hydroponics pots. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Imgorthand)

Hydroponic gardening allows people with limited spaces and resources to grow food at home with cost-effective equipment. Moreover, the vegetables and herbs grown are free of pesticides, thrive year-round, and depend on water and a nutrient-rich solution only, instead of soil. “With limited space and resources, mainly water, hydroponics can fill a niche within agriculture where food can be grown in areas not thought of before and provide fresh food to places where people need it the most,” said Lance Beecher, aquaponics specialist at Clemson University. DHD Garden on YouTube shows how you can grow veggies hydroponically at home.

A hydroponic system is programmed to fit the needs of plants and ensures they are provided with the essential nutrients needed for their survival. The factors include water, nutrients, light, and the correct pH level. Depending on their needs, the plants grown are placed in nutrient-rich water or a growing medium consisting of clay pebbles, perlite, peat moss, or coconut fiber. Rick Vanzura, CEO of Freight Farms, said, “The basis of hydroponics is rooted in growing the food in nutrient-enriched water.” The most common types of plants growing in a hydroponic environment are microgreens due to their resilient nature and affordability, including leafy greens and lettuces. “More complex systems can produce fruiting vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and more,” said the expert.

Pros and cons of hydroponic gardening

Agricultural Researchers monitoring vegetables in a hydroponic greenhouse.(Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez)

The benefits of hydroponic gardening certainly outweigh the disadvantages. Above all, this gardening practice fosters sustainability and the possibility of bringing food to remote areas and local communities that depend on the agricultural industry for food sources. In the wake of increasing food costs with added agricultural expenses, hydroponic methods bring the potential of growing staple produce in every corner of the world, no matter the resources or space limitations. Moreover, hydroponic plants grow 40% to 50% faster and produce 30% more than traditional soil plants, “not only growing more produce in a shorter amount of time, but also, in some cases, growing produce that is even more nutrient dense,” said Vanzura.

An aquaponics-based production method farm. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | yzhensiang)

Like every other technique, this method also has its downsides. Plants growing in hydroponic mediums demand continued attention to ensure they are receiving an adequate amount of nutrients for growth. Root crops like potatoes are impossible to grow in these mediums and can only be planted in soil-based gardens. Besides, hydroponic systems are complex, and some equipment can be expensive too. Finally, waterborne diseases are rampant because the water circulation can easily spread infections throughout the system and affect entire batches of crops, per Trees.com. A gardener can either build or buy a system, with several options available, like the wick system, deep water culture system, and ebb and flow.

