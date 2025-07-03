Gardener Shares Ancient Method to Build a Long-Lasting Garden Bed — And It Costs Almost Nothing

An expert gardener has weighed in on the benefits of building a homemade fence that is both cheap and sustainable.

A gardener looked to the past for inspiration and utilized an ancient technique to build raised garden beds without spending any money on lumber. Timber is heavy on the pocket, and metal beds are almost as expensive. But this did not stop garden coach, Hygge Haven (@hygge.haven), from building garden beds using a cost-effective method that only enhanced the beauty of her garden. She walked her viewers through a traditional fencing practice that was carved out of sticks, stakes, and some efficient footwork to pack it into place. People were impressed by Haven’s feat, but came up with some questions that she was happy to answer.

Garden expert shows her wattle fence. (Image Source: TikTok | @hygge.haven)

Putting gardening history to use

Gardener steps on fences to showcase how strong it is. (Image Source: TikTok | @hygge.haven)

Since time immemorial, humans have engaged in gardening practices that benefit both nature and human settlements. In her latest feat, Haven reintroduced people to the magic of wattle fencing, a traditional method that does not use nails, metals, or other artificial materials to build garden beds. The sustainable practice relies on the naturally available gardening items that are strategically placed to withstand pressure and prevent the soil from leaking from between. “This is the first wattle fence raised bed that I did, I think two years ago? There's no dirt washout. You see a little bit of dirt through here. But for the most part, it's pretty packed in,” Haven said, answering a query about the soil leaks.

A woven wooden fence made of thin old branches in the countryside. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Dmytro Hrushchenko)

In wattle fencing, the raised beds are made by planting vertical wooden stakes in the ground and then weaving long branches in and out to create a fencing pattern. To help pack in the branches, the expert gardener suggested gently stepping on the fences to apply pressure. If the fencing is able to withstand a person’s body weight, which it did, then the wattle fencing is done right. She divulged on TikTok that some of the soil had initially leaked out of the gaps, but once she walked on, the structure seemed sturdy enough. "After you do it, it's strong, it can bear weight, and it's not really going anywhere," she said, while stepping on the fences.

The post’s caption revealed that this fencing method is rooted in “Amish farming traditions” and is stronger than it appears. The garden coach had already built two raised garden beds using wattle fencing and was hopeful of making a third one to “even out” her garden design. Sprouting Paths Homestead shared how to build a wattle fence at home on YouTube.

Wattle fencing makes a comeback

(Image Source: TikTok | @bbopboojoo)

Haven’s video served as an inspiration for many gardeners and plant enthusiasts who wanted to build an eco-friendly garden. @butterfly888c73 said, “Making one right now for my asparagus,” while @thesherrybaranard noted, “That is so much prettier also, than a metal raised bed!” “Anything that washes out is a gift back to Earth,” a thoughtful comment by @suchnsuchhomesteadja stated. “I love it, so natural looking,” chimed @phoenicx_momma.

According to Don Orkoskey, wattle fences are 100% natural and can also be built with willow sails that take root to create living fences where the sails would not even rot. Earlier on, this fencing practice was used to make pens, cows and other larger animals. Meanwhile, lumber prices shoot out of the roof, gardeners can resort to wattle fencing and use up fallen branches and trimmings that are usually left to rot or burned.

