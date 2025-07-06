Gardener Finds Rare Plant With Yellow Flowers Growing Among Weeds — Soon, They Realized Its Value

The internet overwhelmed the gardener with the plant's history and many traditional uses in everyday life.

The wild can be full of surprises. A gardener, who goes by u/Strong-Rise6221, understood it best when they let their garden grow wild with weeds and unknown plants. The gardener’s eye caught one particular weed with unique yellow blooms that they allowed to grow into this final form, only to realize it was more than just a pretty flower plant. Keen on knowing more about the weed, the gardener shared a picture of the yellow blooms on Reddit, and recognizing the plant was a matter of minutes for the internet.

Agricultural worker weeding crops. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nicola Tree)

Gardener discovers medicinal plant among weeds

Weeding is a tiresome task. The back-breaking work of crouching down and manually pulling out every weed is not ideal, and while tools and equipment can be used for weed control, it is often expensive. However, the Reddit user decided to experiment with his backyard and allowed the growing weeds to thrive alongside his desired plants. When they observed a weed growing bright yellow flowers, they turned to the internet for help. “Decided to let this ‘weed’ embrace its final form and I’m impressed!” the post stated. A picture of the weed was attached that showed its tube-shaped flower buds with a few yellow blooms in the foliage.

With about 2,100 votes and hundreds of comments, the post became a point of discussion about the plant and its several uses. Turns out, it was a Muellein plant, scientifically called Verbascum densiflorum, per WebMD. One person (u/lilaponi) said, “Muellein’s dried flower stalks were traditionally used as torches, going back to before Ancient Rome.” The comment suggested dipping the dried flower stalks in beeswax or fat to use them as wicks. “They are said to burn really well, and the smoke was used for upper respiratory ailments, so possibly beneficial smoke,” the note added. However, the blooming plant was not a native species to the U.S.

Another (u/djazzie) wrote, “They can also be made into a tea or tincture with similar results.” Someone else (u/LoloVirginia) chimed in, “I've actually smoked Mullein flowers and leaves multiple times out of curiosity. The smoke is very mild and tasteless. Has some expectorant effect afterwards.” Moreover, there was a fair share of people vouching for weeds. “A weed is just a plant you don't want growing where it's growing. You can decide what you think a weed is. A sunflower is a weed to a farmer!” explained u/kelly495 and u/thedesignedlife quipped, “All ‘weeds’ are just plants that grow where the soil needs them.”

Uses and side effects of Mullein

Close up of yellow verbascum thapsus mullein flower. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Natalia Ordasi)

Mullein is a flowering plant, especially abundant in mountain regions, and has traditionally been used in medicines. This is primarily because mullein contains chemicals that aid in fighting certain infections and other respiratory illnesses, like asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, colds, cough, and other conditions. Mullein seeds are not necessarily healthy and may be unsafe for consumption, including hidden risks of the plant, per the WebMD report.

Herbal tea with fresh blooming mullein or Verbascum densiflorum plant. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Madeleine_Steinbach)

A 2023 study published in the South African Journal of Botany shed light on the plant species’ antiviral activity against influenza A and herpes. Even though the plant and its medicinal uses have been around for thousands of years, there is not enough evidence to fully support its benefits. Hence, more research is crucial to utilize the untapped potential of mullein plants.

