America’s Favorite Candy Is Now Banned in the UK — Authorities Deem It ‘Unsafe to Eat’

An independent British agency assessed the food product and took stern action against it to end all imports from the US manufacturer.

A kids’ favorite candy in the United States has been banned and discontinued for sale in the U.K. Though American kids can still enjoy it, the food product was flagged in the U.K. for containing two banned ingredients that are linked to DNA damage and cancer. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) deemed it “unsafe to eat” because it does not comply with the legal laws of the country and could potentially cause severe health complications in the future, per an official report. Meanwhile, the manufacturer denied the claims in an official press release and reassured consumers that their products are “safe.”

British agency bans Jolly Ranchers

The FSA, an independent agency established in 2000, found that several Jolly Ranchers products contain two toxic ingredients– Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH) and Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbons (MOSH), which are “not compliant with U.K. laws.” It advised all retailers and food businesses that import these products from the U.S. to “discontinue import and distribution” of Jolly Rancher candies, including the flagship hard candies. The banned products are Jolly Rancher ‘Misfits’ Gummies, Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Jolly Rancher Berry Gummies in addition to the Hard Candy variant.

In the food alert announcement, the FSA sternly advised sellers to stop sales and undertake product withdrawals. Retailers that may have sold the products were informed to initiate product recalls because the products “do not meet UK market legal requirements.” Jolly Ranchers manufacturing brand, The Hershey Company, has also taken proactive steps to remove its products from the market. The report added that Hershey has been working with the FSA since 2024 to remove non-compliant products from the UK market and also not supply their products anymore. However, some food businesses have continued to import Hershey products, thus urging the FSA to step in and take necessary action to ensure the safety of consumers.

Hershey’s official response to the product ban

Despite the FSA’s deliberation about the presence of toxic ingredients in the Jolly Ranchers candies, Hershey has refuted the claims about the popular snack. “The safety and quality of Jolly Rancher is our first priority, and consumers can rest assured that our products are safe to enjoy,” said a representative for the manufacturer in a statement to PEOPLE. The official statement explained their non-compliance with the UK market as a difference in market needs. They insinuated that complying with every other market while maintaining the guidelines of their own was rather a challenge; however, they prioritized their market over others.

“As a global brand with a wide audience, we also recognize our products can sometimes be purchased in markets other than those for which they were originally produced. In such cases, we cannot guarantee that the products meet the regulatory requirements of the end market, which may differ from those of the US.” However, the European Food Safety Authority states that MOAH can act as genotoxic carcinogens, causing DNA damage and cancer, while MOSH accumulates in the liver and lymphoid system. The FSA advised anyone who may have consumed the product not to panic, as the product’s food safety risk is low and not an immediate cause of concern.