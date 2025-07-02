Resident Mows the Lawn in Their New Home — Five Days Later, a Mystery Plant Sprouts in the Yard

The gardener was mowing the grass when they came across this large green stem shooting from the grassy lawn.

Not much different from a seabed, a garden bed is often throbbing with mystery. Scurrying and stirring within the cool, dark soil is a mini cosmos invaded by platoons of creepy organisms. These creepy crawlies dig their colonies around the seed. They feed on organic matter and expel nutrient-rich poop which fertilizes the soil and releases nutrition which feeds the baby seed.

Woman mowing backyard lawn (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Connect Images/Stephen Lux)

While they remain in the depths, as supporters from the darkness, the seed sprouts and reaches towards the light. When a human witnesses this seed bursting into a plant or a flower, for them, it’s a miracle, a mystery. Reddit user u/Lana-Next-Door was mowing the grass in the garden of their new house when they stumbled upon a mysterious plant shooting out from the soil. Currently, the mystery guy is over 2 feet tall.

Reddit users solve the plant mystery

“Moved into this house last fall. I mowed my grass 5 days ago... and this plant sprouted out of nowhere. Three of them, and this is the biggest,” the gardener described in the post caption. Reddit users were quick to guess the identity of the mysterious plant: asparagus. The guess was correct, as Paul Dysinger, co-founder at Seedtime, revealed in a conversation with Newsweek.

"Definitely would identify that as asparagus. Asparagus is edible and would not typically be considered invasive. It lays dormant underground during the winter and would sprout like this in the spring as temperatures warm,” explained Dysinger, and added, “Homeowners could leave it if they want asparagus to eat lol. Or, if it is in the middle of the lawn they could mow over it regularly or dig it out if they want to remove it completely.”

When life gives you asparagus

Close up of person picking green asparagus in garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mint Images)

Now, humans have only been trained to deal with situations when they encounter lemons in life. If life ends up giving asparagus instead of lemons, most humans are still unprepared for this dilemma. So, while the gardener reached out to Reddit, the users started cooking up bizarre stories about the entire episode. Many wrote congratulatory notes for the gardener. Others confessed their jealousy as they never got blessed with the gift of a free asparagus. “I've mowed my grass hundreds of times and never got asparagus,” said u/issr with a sad emoji.

Image Source: Reddit | u/riftings

Others flooded the comments section with suggestions and tips on taking care of the mysterious asparagus guy. “Don't cut them down, let them leaf out and bloom. Mark the area and next year you'll have a bunch of delicious asparagus,” said u/C-n0te. Another tip came from u/FrequentFractionator. “You should trim the grass around it to make it look bigger,” they wrote in a comment.

Image Source: Reddit | u/Butt_Lick4596

Many gardeners contemplated the notorious nature of the asparagus plant and the way it pops from the soil. “Asparagus grows as if it's trying to fool some idiot into thinking that's how Asparagus grows,” quipped u/Whackjob0KSP. u/artsy7fartsy commented, “The first time I found wild asparagus, I thought someone was pranking me and had just stuck grocery store stalks in the ground!”

