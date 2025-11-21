FDA Issues Highest Food-Safety Alert After Botulism Risk Triggers Nationwide Dried Fish Recall

People are advised to contact a healthcare professional right away if they experience any symptoms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, commonly known as the FDA, frequently issues recalls when certain products are found to pose a potential risk to consumers’ health or safety. These alerts can range from minor to serious warnings, depending on the severity of the threat. In recent news, a major national food recall has been issued by the FDA after concerns surfaced that certain dried fish products were not properly gutted. As per reports, it has been one of the highest levels of food safety alerts, raising alarms across the country.

Distributor New Hoque & Sons recalled five cases of Dry Ghoinnya Fish from the market after thorough inspections by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found that the entrails in the product were not properly cleaned. As reported by Newsweek, the recalled products were distributed to the stores in both New York and New Jersey before the issue was spotted. When the recall was announced, the officials cautioned that fish sold without proper cleaning of entrails pose a high risk of botulism, a fatal illness. Additionally, the FDA has since placed the product in its most severe recall category, Class I, indicating a significant danger to public health.

Dried fish in the market. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nurma Agung Firmansyah)

Regulatory guidelines always prohibit the sale of any such products. In the official notice, the FDA stated, "The sale of uneviscerated fish is prohibited under New York State Agriculture and Markets regulations because Clostridium botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish." The batch of dry Ghoinnya fish, which has now been recalled, comes in clear plastic bags that weigh around 10 and 12 pounds, and are marked with a 5/19/25 expiration date. Also, check for the UPC 908172635412 to be on the safer side. These products were mainly distributed by retailers across the country.

A woman shops for groceries in a supermarket (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Helena Lopes)

People who have purchased the product are advised not to consume it under any circumstances and are requested to contact a healthcare professional right away if they begin experiencing any minor symptoms. "Symptoms of botulism include dizziness, blurred or double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms," the dried fish company and the concerned authorities revealed in the notice.

A sick man covering his mouth. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Edward Jenner)

Moreover, anyone who has bought the recalled Dry Ghoinnya Fish can take it back to the store where it was bought to receive a full refund. Despite the serious nature of the illness, fortunately, no health issues have been reported as of yet. However, authorities emphasize that consumers should remain cautious. This is because immediate and timely medical care can increase the chances of recovery and reduce the likelihood of serious complications. It’s also important to note that botulism isn’t a contagious disease, and it cannot spread from one person to another, as reported by Mayo Clinic. Meanwhile, those seeking more information about the recalled product can contact New Hoque & Sons at (718) 391-0992.

