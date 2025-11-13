Experts Warn Those in California, Oregon, and Arizona to Stay Indoors Due to Extreme Air Pollution Levels

Fine particle pollution raises caution in three states across the U.S.

Unhealthy levels of air pollution have prompted an unofficial lockdown in three states across the U.S. The states of California, Oregon, and Arizona are now under the "unhealthy" category of pollution after multiple pockets of fine particles (PM2.5) were identified on the map, as per Newsweek. In Arizona, the pocket is centered around Payson. Other areas focused that the pockets focused on included Red Rock Valley, Butte Valley, Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Langell Valley, Spring Lake Valley, and areas around Klamath Falls. Given the circumstances, the Environmental Protection Agency has advised the residents of these affected areas to be cautious while outside.

The people are recommended to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid intense outdoor activities. The deteriorating air quality is harmful and injurious to health. It could cause respiratory issues, asthma, Bronchitis, and even severe issues like neurological impairment, Gastrointestinal disorders, and cancer, as per Metropolis Healthcare. Vulnerable groups like the elderly, young children, and pregnant women are especially prone to severe infections due to pollution. Therefore, the experts have been emphasizing rescheduling outdoor activities or rearranging them indoors. AirNow is a partnership between the EPA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and other agencies.

AirNow is a reliable source for air quality data divided into easy-to-understand indices. The agency determines the level of air pollution based on a scale that ranges from 0 to 301 and above. Green color is associated with a pollution level ranging from 0 to 50. This means the air quality is "good" and doesn't pose any risk to people in the nearby areas. The 51—100 range belongs to the yellow color, and it denotes "moderate" air quality. "However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution," as per the publication. If the air pollution level is somewhere between 101—150, the orange zone is considered unhealthy for sensitive or vulnerable groups.

Those belonging to these groups can face some health effects, but the public at large won't face any medical issues. The red zone that ranges between 151—200 is deemed "unhealthy" for the public. Pollution level between 201—300 (purple) is "very unhealthy" and can cause severe health risks. If the pollution level is above 301 and enters the maroon zone, a "hazardous" warning will be announced by the State authorities. The fine particle pollution is more risky because it's more prone to permeate within an organism's body. The EPA says that "the size of particles is directly linked to their potential for causing health problems."

"Small particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter pose the greatest problems, because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream," it added. The website also claims that fine particle pollution increases the chances of lung and heart diseases. In rare cases, heart or lung disease can even lead to death. Nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, and decreased lung function are some of the adverse effects of fine particle pollution. "People with heart or lung diseases, children, older adults, minority populations, and low socioeconomic status populations are the most likely to be affected by particle pollution exposure, either because they are more sensitive or may have higher exposures," the agency added.

