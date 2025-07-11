Does Installing a Feeder Stop Birds From Ruining the Plants in Your Garden? Reddit Has an Answer

Birders say yes and no. And in case of no, there are other hacks to deter the aggressive birds from your garden.

As long as you are feeding them with lavish buffets, birds are divine messengers that will shower your garden with elements of spiritual beauty – the chirps, the trills, the colors, and all. But if you haven’t yet installed a bird feeder in your garden, beware. It won’t take long before these chirping beauties shapeshift into entitled and smutty monsters who will pillage your garden because they desire food. A gardener, going by the moniker u/figuringthingsout0, took to Reddit to ask a hack they could apply to prevent these angry birds from devastating their garden. “Will putting up a bird feeder keep birds from terrorizing my garden?” they asked.

Long-beaked bird in a garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | George Rose)

How aggressive birds terrorize your garden?

Close portrait of a carrion crow (Corvus corone) perched on a branch, Sonian Forest, Brussels, Belgium (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Santiago Urquiijo)

When you don’t have a bird feeder, you’ll often find a woozy woodpecker drilling into your tree bark to satisfy its belly with carpenter beetles. Notorious sparrows and starlings will thrust their beaks into the ripening fruits and dig up seeds. Then there are brash blackbird dons, like crows, ravens, and magpies, who will dart into your garden and wreak havoc, rummaging through the wet grass and squashing plant beds.

The nectar robbers

Don’t forget the nectar robbers, such as hummingbirds. When they turn aggressive, they dive-bomb and pounce upon the flower. Instead of accessing its nectar legitimately, they vigorously punch holes, piercing the flower’s reproductive parts, and causing harm, as researchers described in Agricultural and Biological Sciences. “It's definitely birds. I found a pulled-up seed with a very distinct beak mark in it. The neighbors also say that they've seen birds hanging out on the gate next to my garden,” the gardener lamented.

Hummingbird sipping nectar from a pink dahlia (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tammi Mild)

The gardener described that soon after starting a garden, they realized that birds were scuppering its growth. The seeds weren’t sprouting, and those that did were gobbled up by them. These terrorizing feathered visitors ambushed their grassy lawns and nibbled the young seedlings. “I'm losing seedlings every day, and some areas refuse to grow at all! I'm growing some seeds in containers with protective lids that allow for sun and ventilation,” they described. They asked fellow gardeners whether installing a bird feeder would solve this problem.

Image Source: Reddit | u/daygo1963

Many readers resonated with their post and jumped into the comments section to share tips on how to stop the terrorizing critters. "Not a bad idea if you want them to help catch bugs, but it's a problem when they are the pest," suggested u/kevin_r13. Another suggestion came from u/lovedbydogs1981. Motion detector sprinklers, they said, are a good idea. “It actually works, on almost anything, from birds to moose, reliably, at all times, in all conditions, until the batteries run out, which is maybe once a season in my rural area,” they explained.

Image Source: Reddit | u/gardenallthetime

Bird Barrier also recommends items like scary-faced balloons, snakes, reflective tapes, and optical gel to deter the winged critters. Don’t forget scarecrows. “Scarecrows are the most well-known bird deterrent. They scare crows from the cornfields, but they can also scare robins and finches away from your vegetables,” the website explains. You can also punctuate the garden with different kinds of wires, obstacles, and diversion tactics to distract them from flying away.

