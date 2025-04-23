Gordon Ramsay Urges People To Switch From Regular Butter to This Plant-Based Alternative

As part of 'Skip the cow,' a marketing campaign, the chef highlights the absurdity of using cows for dairy rather than pumping the plants directly.

It is not easy to put out an idea in the market that challenges the long-held notions and beliefs people might be holding on to in their heads. When Flora Plant Group rolled out tongue-in-cheek billboards to advertise their plant-based butter, it was initially met with hesitation and skepticism. Classic herd mentality stepped in, and even though people loved the idea, they received it with stubborn resistance. “I know it tastes great and it’s rich and creamy, but I’m not trying it,” said Terry, a fictional character in a 2023 ad shared by The Drum. This ad was part of the company’s “Skip The Cow” campaign, which is now being endorsed by the celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

A hunk of butter and a loaf of bread (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | Conger Design)

“Skip The Cow,” a brainchild of the London-based creative marketing agency Pablo, reaffirms people’s resistance to welcoming an idea that doesn’t synchronize with what they think is “normal.” While most people think that pumping milk from a cow is normal, the team at Amsterdam-based Flora Food Group believes that it is “weird.” Why do we feed the cow with plants only to let them travel through the four chambers of their stomachs and then pump milk from their udders to glaze our bread toasts rather than directly squeezing those plants for the milk? The question prompted the company to invent a new line of butter products – the one that didn’t use cows for milk.

Eventually, as people started to realize the feasibility of this idea, the butter sales started rising on the graph. In January this year, the Michelin-star chef Ramsay joined their campaign and appeared in one of their ads, sitting on a cow. “Flora, made from ingredients that haven’t been made from a cow. But is it good for baking?” the narrator asked the viewers, and continued with the words, “Cow says yes. It could seem biased. Let’s ask an expert!” At this point, Ramsay appeared, in a white shirt, seated on a cow. In one of his hands was a three-tiered chocolate cake with a candle on top. “Is that a serious question? Just look at this f******g cake,” the chef exclaimed.

🏆Flora has been voted Product of the Year 2025 in France!

Our 100% dairy-free alternative to butter has been recognized for its innovation and customer satisfaction.#FloraFoodGroup #Flora #SkipTheCow #FloraFoodFrance #ProductOfTheYear2025 pic.twitter.com/UnDwbW1vVO — Flora Food Group (@FloraFoodGroup) February 5, 2025

Sharing his thoughts on this collaboration, David J. Haines, Flora’s Group Chief Executive Officer, wrote on LinkedIn, “Gordon Ramsay's decision to partner with us validates what millions of families around the world have known for generations - that our products deliver exceptional taste and performance while addressing crucial global challenges.” He shared a comment Ramsay had made about their product, “Flora gives me the creaminess and rich taste I get from butter, whilst being more sustainable." “With 75% less climate impact and only seven natural ingredients, Flora exemplifies our commitment to sustainable innovation.” Haines expressed that this award-winning campaign is much more than just a piece of marketing.

Currently, the Dutch company sells products ranging from spreadable butters to the Plant B+tter range of block butters, created from plant oils and faba bean protein. According to the company, they also have a 75% lower climate footprint than conventional butter. The company, Haines noted, is committed to “delivering the next generation of delicious, natural, and nutritious food.” Flora butter, ultimately, is a remarkable anecdote of leadership that reminds us that nature already has everything that the world needs to survive and thrive, and it doesn’t have to come at the cost of depriving baby cows of the milk they need from their mothers. Skip the cow!