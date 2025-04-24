Woman Eats ‘Too Much Protein’ For Every Meal of the Day — Ends up in Hospital After Scary Symptom

Eve was in the era of following a carnivorous diet. From morning till night, she would load up on only protein-rich foods and snacks.

Almost all of us have read stories in which a medieval princess sat beside her castle’s window, waiting for a knight-in-shining-armor who could protect and love her. When it comes to the castle of the human body, we already have access to our knight: proteins. Proteins are not only the troops of defending soldiers that sheath our body against infections, but also the walls, gates, and boundaries that defend the castle against intruding chemicals. In the book The Right Bite, the author described proteins as squirrels that hoard the nuts in secret places of the body as insurance against droughts. A study published in Science equated proteins to computers whose logic gates determine which water or glucose molecules will pass through the membrane.

Woman describes a horrific incident when eating too much protein caused her to develop a serious issue in her body (Image Source: TikTok | @evecatherine.r)

Regarded as the workhorse of life processes and the building block of the body, protein is obviously a sane dietary choice, but too much of it can do more harm than good. When Eve Catherine (@evecatherine.r) went on a protein-rich carnivorous diet, the results she got were shockingly unexpected. Her protein passion drove her to a doctor’s clinic.

“I was in this era of being a carnivore. I was eating a New York strip steak every single night of my senior year of college. In the morning, I would eat two or three eggs. I would eat this specific type of yogurt that has 19 grams of protein in just one cup. Any snack that I had had to be protein-centric,” Catherine confessed. She shared an instance when she was getting her physical tests done. “The doctor tested my urine. It said I had high protein, but it wasn’t crazy high,” said Catherine.

At the time of the test, she thought that the tests were all well and good. But her pleasant feeling didn’t last for too long as she was jolted awake the next morning. When she went to the bathroom, her mind went dizzy. “I woke up peeing straight blood. So, my roommate takes me to the ER. I go into the restroom, and I pass a kidney stone,” she described the palpitating scene. Concluding the video, she offered a piece of advice for the viewers, “Don’t eat too much protein, OK?” In the caption, she wrote, “Don’t neglect your fiber intake,” with a carrot emoji.

Hundreds of people flocked to the comments section to express both shock and curiosity. Many of them shared how excessive protein can end up damaging the cells more than strengthening them. “It's about balance! [I don’t know] when people [are going to] get this through their heads. It's literally about balance. Too much of anything is never good,” said @skinny_ahh_blkgirl. @.evolian_ wrote, “High protein diets literally speed up aging.” @liamperez reflected, “Protein destroys the kidneys.”

Several pointed out how so many protein-obsessed people neglect fiber in their diets these days. “Fibre is the most neglected nutrient in the modern diet,” said @vendetta. @realtiredrnok wrote, “[You all be] obsessed [with] protein but not veggies.” Another said, “Exactly! As Americans, we don’t have a protein deficiency. Fiber, though, barely anyone consumes the recommended amount daily!"

You can follow Eve Catherine (@evecatherine.r) on TikTok for lifestyle and wellness content.