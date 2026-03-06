D.C.’s Viral Cherry Blossoms About to Hit Peak Bloom Soon. NPS Reveals Key Dates

The National Park Service has revealed when Washington DC’s iconic cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom in 2026.

Every spring, Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossom trees become the talk of the town as it envelopes the entire region in soft pink petals. Especially when it reaches peak bloom, visitors from around the world gather around the Tidal Basin and nearby monuments to catch a glimpse of the moment. But the timing is not always predictable, as cherry blossoms are surprisingly sensitive to weather conditions. So, their schedule can shift from year to year. However, the National Park Service (NPS) has revealed the date that can help visitors plan their trip accordingly. In 2026, peak bloom season is expected to fall between March 29 and April 1.

“What are the trees telling us right now? Indicator tree, which is our sort of early guide for where we’re going to be, nothing happening on it. No buds at all. So that tells us, not surprisingly, after that cold winter, probably going to have a later peak bloom than we had last year,” NPS’ Mike Litterst said, per News4. The announcement was made at the National Cherry Blossom Festival press conference. This also commemorates the friendship between the U.S. and Japan, which gifted them the trees more than 100 years ago.

Cherry Blossoms in Washington, DC (Image Source: Getty Images | Shannon Finney)

However, predicting the peak bloom season is not easy. NPS experts rely on a mix of tools and data to make their estimate. Besides looking at long-range weather forecasts, they also analyze historical bloom records from previous years. The team also monitors what is known as an “indicator tree.” This particular cherry tree consistently blooms earlier than the rest. It offers them an early hint about how the rest of the trees might behave.

But even after all that information, the forecast is not set in stone. The superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, Kevin Griess, emphasized that the bloom window is only a prediction, and if the weather changes, the timings could too. Moreover, visitors who will return to witness the cherry blossom season this year will notice a few things are different. The National Cherry Blossom Festival’s main activity hub has shifted locations. What used to be the central gathering area along the Tidal Basin is now being reimagined as Bloom Fest, and it will take place on the south lawn of the Jefferson Memorial instead.

National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Dave Fimbres Photography)

Bloom Fest will include live music performances, a beer garden, merchandise stands, and activities led by National Park Service (NPS) rangers. The festivities will run from March 27 through April 11. Phase one of its seawall reconstruction project had officially been completed after about two years of work around the Tidal Basin. It is a necessary step to protect the iconic cherry trees from flooding and erosion. Meanwhile, the National Cherry Blossom Festival will run from March 20 to April 12. Some of the major highlights to look out for will be the Blossom Kite Festival, the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, and Petalpalooza. The city will be filled with celebrations, making the festival of spring even more vibrant.

