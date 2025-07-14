Attract Butterflies to Your Garden With This Vibrant Glass Feeder — It Comes With a Nectar Recipe Too

The feeder comes in the beautiful design of a crumpled flower petal cup with a stick that resembles the stem of the flower.

Metamorphosis is beautiful. And inviting butterflies into your garden is like punctuating your morning with this inspiring reminder. If you could observe them closer, zooming in from the lens of a scientist, you’d realize that their life is way richer than you could ever imagine. From the gooey cocoon of a caterpillar to a pair of majestic wings, a butterfly’s life cycle could be considered one of the greatest science fiction stories ever. Garden Artisans rolled out its Blown Glass Butterfly Feeder that lets you watch this nature science show for just $82.50.

Pictures of Garden Artisans' blown glass butterfly feeder mounted in colorful garden settings (Image Source: Garden Artisans)

Why feed butterflies in your garden?

These colorful insects travel in long-distance flights to reach flowering beds where they scamper from flower to flower, seeking sweet, sugary nectar. Males perch over puddles to sip the salt-rich urine of meat-eating organisms. While the water they drink is soon excreted, the salts their bodies retain are then transferred to the body of the female along with a pack of sperm. Once these materials are deposited inside the female’s abdomen, she lays her egg on the underside of leaves, per HowStuffWorks.

Unmissable spectacle

Pictures of Garden Artisans' blown glass butterfly feeder mounted in colorful garden settings (Image Source: Garden Artisans)

Out of the egg, pops wiggly little caterpillar covered in a gleaming robe of hard silver-gold shell made of proteins. While lurking inside this material, the baby butterfly feeds on leaves and bushes, and flower petals. When the time comes, the cocoon cracks and out of its explosion bursts a new life, a life with wings. Imagine if you could capture this breathtaking spectacle in your camera. There is no particular reason why you should feed butterflies, but whether it is a monarch sipping nectar or two butterflies mating, it's an adventure no bird lover would want to miss.

Attractive design

One of the highlighting features of this feeder is its gleaming glass. The vivid, bright colors of this glass feeder are designed in a way that they will lure the butter-stealing insects to think that they are looking at a bounteous nectar supply. Handcrafted by American glass artist Andrew Holmberg, the feeder is built like a crinkly petal cup of a flower, another element that butterflies will be attracted to.

Picture of Garden Artisans' blown glass butterfly feeder mounted in colorful garden settings (Image Source: Garden Artisans)

Although the ornament is designed to feed the butterflies, even when there are no butterflies, it will jazz up your flowering beds and garden bushes with pops of flashy color. The color options include “Cobalt Blue,” “Copper,” “Crimson Red,” “Sky Blue,” “Magenta,” “Purple,” “Saffron,” and “Tangerine.” The glass dish is 7 inches in diameter and has a 2-inch radial dial in the middle. Given its structure and design, the dish also makes a wonderful drinking fountain for assorted bird guests. “Beautiful piece of art,” a customer named Lynne wrote in a review.

What comes in the package?

Blue morpho butterfly (Morpho peleides) on heliconia (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Darrell Gulin)

The package includes a card, a guide with instructions on how to plant a butterfly garden, an optional 30" copper stake for mounting, and a nectar recipe for those who choose to use it as a nectar feeder. “Absolutely stunning. And, the quality is much better than any others that I found. I'm so in love with it,” a customer called MichB said.

Enclosed nectar recipe

Australian painted lady butterfly on blossom (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jenny Detrick)

If you choose to use this feeder to feed nectar to the butterflies, the seller encloses a recipe you can use to make it in your kitchen. The recipe includes fermented or over-ripe fruits such as apples, pears, bananas, plums, or cherries. Butterflies love sticking their long, tube-like tongues into sweet, juicy fruits like these and slurping them down with delight. To make the feeder even more delectable to the pollinators, sprinkle a few pebbles or cotton balls. “Well crafted. Hope the butterflies and small birds like it. I like the look of it in my garden,” said Ronn Rosenberg.

