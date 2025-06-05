Gardener Designs an Ingenious ‘Bird Bath Planter’— Now, Both Birds and Pollinators Are Loving It

The gardener's innovative bird bath left many on the internet curious about it's installation seeing the birds enjoy their baths.

Some birdkeepers are always looking for ways to improve the visiting experience of their feathered friends. In the latest feat, a now-deleted Reddit user shared a post under the subreddit, r/GardenWild, to showcase their latest intervention– a bird bath planter. The gardener had built a bird bath coupled with a planter with beautiful pink blooms to attract birds and even wasps. The post went viral for the multitasking bird bath, with many people asking for instructions to build similar baths.

Cute birds bathe in a small pot. (Image Source: Getty Images |WichitS)

“I created this bird bath planter. It has become a huge hit with the birds as well as wasps,” the post announced. The gardener had attached several striking photos of the bird visits they enjoyed. The first photo showed a sparrow splashing away in the water with a backdrop of colorful flowers. While it elevated the aesthetic of the bird bath, the flowers also provided a more natural outlook for the birds to feel safe. The following photos display a variety of birds perched on the bird bath to drink from and bathe in. The flowers easily made it a great attraction for birds, bees, and wasps to enjoy a good splash and simultaneously get some nectar from the blooms.

u/Electronic-Health882 from Southern California noted, “Bird baths are so crucial for drinking and for bathing. Great concept to combine plants with water.” While u/ullee enquired, “How did you make this? I’d love to do something like this.” In a brief comment, the poster elaborated, “For the main planter, I planted plants in the back half or so. Then I added a plastic plant saucer and a few rocks to the saucer. The stand is from an old bird bath, but I’m sure a 12-14-inch stand would work as well. It’s super easy to make! I have quite a few around my house now haha.” An impressed internet user (u/sobo03) wrote, “Oh my goodness, I’ve been looking for ideas for bird baths. If it’s OK, I’m going to steal your idea. I love that.”

Water is essential for every living being on Earth. The least any homeowner can do is offer a bowl of water to birds, who enjoy a nice bath early in the morning or mid-afternoon to cool their bodies. In many areas, bird baths become a vital water source, particularly during dry spells and harsh winters that freeze most water sources. After a tough day of foraging, birds do need a good bath to remove the dirt and parasites from their bodies that may lead to infection and illnesses. Besides bathing and drinking, bird baths also serve as an attraction for bird communities and an educational opportunity for birdwatchers and enthusiasts, per the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art.

However, it is important for homeowners to be careful of the pros and cons of installing a bird bath on their balcony or yard. According to Kennedy Wildbird Food, they may aid in the spread of diseases like Avian flu and make healthy birds ill. The bird baths can also lure in predators, considering the regular visits from birds. Maintenance and refilling of bird baths is crucial to ensure the birds’ well-being and return.