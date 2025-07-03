Walmart Is Selling a Popular Flowering Plant That Helps Attract More Pollinators — And It's Just $27

The flowering mix comes with an exotic mix of colors that will pop out from your garden grass and attract hummingbirds and others.

In the fall of 2024, a birdwatcher (u/zeyn1111) in upstate New York spotted a mustard-colored hummingbird fluttering atop a baby pink dahlia plant in their garden. The cute hummingbird was dipping its pointy beak in and out of the flower, sipping the nectar. At this time of the year, this is not unusual. The period between late summer and early autumn is the time for hummingbirds to migrate to the south. But before they start, they need lots of energy for long-distance flights.

Ruby-throated hummingbird sipping nectar from a dahlia flower (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Lee)

Since the blooming period of dahlias perfectly synchronizes with this timing, hummingbirds often feed on dahlias’ nectar before departing for the south. Keeping this evolutionary love affair in mind, Better Homes & Gardens (BHG) and Walmart rolled out a “Summer Bees Dahlia” flowering mix in an exclusive collection for avid gardeners who desire to attract hummingbirds and other pollinators in their garden this season.

Are dahlias perennials?

In general, dahlias are regarded as herbaceous perennials, but this largely depends on the climate of a particular region, per BHG. In one region, they may bloom all year long. In another, they might die back after the fall, or when frost comes, and spring again at the beginning of summertime. “Perennial plant that returns year after year for lasting enjoyment,” reads the product description on Walmart.

Pretty woman smells an orange dahlia (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Sigrid Olsson)

They can be as tiny as a button, as big as the size of your head, or as large as a dinner plate. It’s interesting to note that dahlias weren’t always flowers. They began as potato-like tubers, regarded as food crops by people in Central America, per The Guardian. This makes it less surprising why birds like hummingbirds are so fond of them.

Pollinator magnet

The lifestyle brand claims that this exotic dahlia mix is perfect for attracting pollinators to your garden, thereby also supporting their population and natural ecosystem. Hummingbirds, in particular, are interested in the floret discs, where pollen is produced and nectar is stored. They use their tongue to unfurl the layers of dahlias to reach the nectar and then slurp it in with their long beaks. But not just hummingbirds, gardeners can expect diverse pollinating visitors to their dahlias, such as bees, butterflies, hover flies, skippers, solitary wasps, and more.

Hummingbird sipping nectar from a pink dahlia (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tammi Mild)

The dahlias in this particular product are open-center flowers whose nectaries are easily accessible by birds and insects. “This exclusive variety at Walmart is a single-flowered bloom that doesn’t have as many petals as double dahlias, which makes it even more bee-friendly. Single blooms have one layer of petals, and double blooms are those puffy dahlias with several layers,” writes BHG.

Vivid colors

The dazzling dahlia mix features a lush green foliage and a romantic palette of purples, pinks, and marigold orange. The central ray florets mimic the color of sunny yellow lemons, encapsulating golden yellow sunburst-shaped discs in the middle. The pointed, almond-shaped petals offer showstopping displays like that of watercolor paintings, whose colors will invite the attention of pollinators from a distance.

A beautiful woman embracing colorful dahlias in garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Shaw)

The product description mentions that the product has a “terra” color palette. According to Seasons In Color, the Latin word “terra” means “baked earth” or “baked clay.” This means the palette is designed to mimic the reddish browns and brownish oranges of unglazed terracotta clay or clay barrels featuring these undertones.

Light and water needs

Woman tending to dahlias in her garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Betsie Van der meer)

For optimal growth and blooming, these dahlias should be planted in full Sun, but they can withstand partial shade too. As for watering, BHG recommends checking the plant every couple of weeks. Dahlias typically have good water retention ability. The Aztec name for dahlias is acocoxochitl, which refers to their stems’ abilities to store water, explains The Guardian.

Bulk quantity, heavy discount

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dümmen Orange, North America (@dummenorangena)

Ever since these dahlias arrived at Walmart locations across the US, they have already spurred a buzz among gardeners and birdkeepers. The pack includes a 2.5-gallon flowering mix, which is currently available for just $27.97. It’s the perfect time to snag one now!

