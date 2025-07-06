Are You Noticing Brown Patches of Dying Grass? There Could Be a Serious Problem Behind It

Dying or browning grass could either be an effect or a symptom that indicates you need an urgent preventive measure.

Lately, many gardeners have been reporting that their grass seems to turn dry and brownish, as if the garden’s dying. In February this year, a gardener called u/Aromatic-Discount384 shared distressing pictures of their garden, where a brownish, hourglass-shaped gash had scarred their green grassy ground. Fellow gardeners cooked up bizarre scenarios, saying that the brown grub was a UFO landing or a patch where a cat peed. Some said it was the territory constructed by an army of worms. But lawn care expert Lee Butler told Southern Living magazine that all the other possibilities could be just as true.

Lawn with infestation. Insect or fungus (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | NYCShooter)

What are these brown patches on the grass?

The grass, which appears to be dying, could indicate any of the possibilities highlighted by the Reddit users. From brown patch fungus, which is a common turf issue in the South, to insects like grubs and chinch bugs, poor lawn care practices, pet urine, and environmental conditions like excess heat or drought can also contribute to the browning of grass, the magazine described.

How to tell if it’s brown patch fungus?

Dying, browning, and damaged grass in a garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bilal Kerr)

"In lawns, brown patch appears as roughly circular patches that are brown, tan, or yellow in color and range from 6 inches to several feet in diameter. The affected leaves typically remain upright and have lesions that are tan and irregular in shape, with a dark brown border. When the leaves are wet or humidity is high, small amounts of gray cottony growth, called mycelium, may appear,” Butler, who’s the Extension Coordinator in Plant Pathology at Kerns Lab at North Carolina State University, shared with the magazine.

Improper mowing practices

Gardener mows the grass using a lawnmower (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Fenton Rower)

Mowing, according to experts, might sound like a common gardening practice that doesn’t require any training. But according to MetroGreenScape, not all mowing is the same. Not all areas of the garden are the same, and so, each area requires a different mowing technique. Sometimes, extremely sharp blades can bruise and hurt the soft, delicate grass, which can invite diseases like fungus. In contrast, if the blade of the lawnmower is too blunt, it will not be able to cut the grass properly, leading to its death.

Pet urine

Ferocious cat walking amidst tall garden grasses (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | ArtMarie)

Nitrogen is vital for grasses and plants. When added in balanced proportions, nitrogen acts as a brilliant fertilizer that nourishes both the soil and the plant. But an excess of it can do more harm than good. The urine of pets like dogs and cats oozes with high amounts of nitrogen. When the urine spills in the garden, it can burn the grass, causing it to turn brownish, brittle, and dry. If this is something you’re dealing with, the solution is to rake up the dead grass and coat it with fresh topsoil, so new grasses can grow and heal the burned patch, according to MetroGreenScape.

Dormancy

Man trimming the garden grass with scissors (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Hill Street Studios)

If none of these tricks seem to work out, it means that there’s nothing really wrong with your grass. It’s just that the grass has gone dormant. For instance, in the Southern United States, the grass goes dormant during the winter season. If this is the case, there’s little you can do to treat it. Just wait for the summertime. Your grass will wake up on its own accord and be green once again!

More on Green Matters

People Are Giving Up Traditional Grass Lawns For Clover and These 7 Reasons Explain Just Why

Man Uses the Most Bizarre Item to Revive The Dying Plants in The Garden — His Own Hair

Many Californians Gave Up Their Lawns And Surprisingly Raked In Thousands of Dollars Instead