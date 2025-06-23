Experts Explain Why Having a ‘Perfectly-Manicured’ Monoculture Lawn Is Bad for Your Garden

Grass lawns, while a popular aspect of American homes, are not beneficial to the environment, with a larger issue at hand.

Pristine grass lawns are a pleasing sight to the residents. More so, the “perfectly manicured” greenery that some homes boast of is a privilege amidst packed cityscapes. But experts at House Digest found it important to highlight the detriment these trimmed, weed-free lawns cause to the natural environment. While a green Earth is the goal for the future, green grass lawns are not the solution. Besides their aesthetic benefits, these lawns have little to offer to the native wildlife of the region, while the maintenance that goes on to keep them perfect affects other dimensions of nature.

Two homes with pristine green lawns. (Image Source: Getty Images | Richard Newstead )

Grass lawns are unhealthy for the environment

Kids are playing on a lawn. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Westend61)

First and foremost, grass lawns are considered a monoculture, similar to crop farming, where a piece of land features only one type of plant growth. If anything, monoculture farming robs the soil of essential nutrients as plants would consume only certain minerals, while the rest are left unused. On the other hand, monoculture lawns are also referred to as biological deserts as they fail to support a diversity of species and impair the ecosystem at large. In general, grass is inessential for pollinators like bees and butterflies, who would rather benefit from wild dandelions grown on an untended patch of field. Thus, large grass lawns create an imbalance in the ecosystem.

Man Working In Garden. (Image Source: Getty Images |JulPo)

Another serious concern related to grass lawns is the use of sod. Topsoil, an otherwise crucial component that is rich in organic matter and nutrients that support plant life, is extensively removed and replaced with sod. This is done to quickly establish grass lawns with the help of sods which was initially imported from Japan in the early 1900s. According to a report by Lochland Agriculture & Turf, sod is used in sports fields and golf courses due to its excellent traction and durability. The layer of grass is a commercial hit among lawn owners, often cut into sections and ready to transport to various parts of the world.

With that, the Japanese beetle was introduced to the United States, a non-native species that has taken over grass lawns. These insects lay eggs in turf grass, which hatch into grubs that feed on the grass roots and grow into adults that cause a ruckus in the farming industry. A typical adult beetle will feed on 300 types of plants— a price to pay for pristine grass lawns. The California Department of Food and Agriculture shared the concerns related to this insect on U.S. agriculture on YouTube.

Wastage of limited resources

A little boy with his father watering the lawn. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

Grass lawns require massive amounts of water for maintenance. Turf grass is not drought resistant and will wither at the slightest heat exposure or water scarcity. The characteristic green hue that is much-admired is impossible without sufficient water. While a global shortage of water affects the world, using up the life-giving resource to maintain grass lawns seems concerning. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an average American family uses 320 gallons of water per day, 30% of which is used outdoors.

Gasoline is indirectly consumed during lawn maintenance. Earlier on, wealthy homeowners with lawns had several groundskeepers to pick out weeds and maintain their lawns. With the introduction of engine-run lawnmowers, that practice has stopped. However, these engines require gasoline to run, and large yards would require significant amounts of it for trimming. While cars and bikes are switching to electric sources, electric lawnmowers are not as popular due to their reduced power. On YouTube, The Good Stuff explained how grass lawns became so popular in the U.S. and how it is affecting the planet.