People Are Giving Up Traditional Grass Lawns For Clover and These 7 Reasons Explain Just Why

Building a clover lawn instead of turf grass, which is popular in American homes, has significant impacts on the environment.

Clover lawns are rapidly overtaking the popularity of traditional grass lawns. Not because it would bring good fortune, but due to the increasing awareness of environmentalism. The majority of American homes with lawns flaunt a pristine green grass lawn, which demands immense maintenance, right from watering to plucking out weeds while avoiding toxic pesticides to protect natural pollinators. All of this could be taken care of with one simple shift to clover-based lawns. As homeowners increasingly look for alternative lawns that minimize water and agrochemical use, experts at Deer Creek Seed Co. have listed down 7 benefits of nurturing a clover lawn.

1. Thrives in poor-quality soil

Man planting new plants in his garden. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Binyamin Mellish)

Unlike many plants, Clover lawns are resistant to poor quality soil and can generally endure sandy, rocky, infertile soils. This is because cloves are legumes that have the ability to extract nitrogen from the atmosphere and utilize it for nutrition. They partner with beneficial bacteria to transform nitrogen gas into stable organic compounds, per One Earth. Additionally, clover lawns are a boon to soil, considering these plants also enrich the soil with nitrogen to the benefit of other plants and their nourishment.

2. Tolerates heat and harsh winters

Sunlight is essential for plant growth, but during hot summer hours, most plants wither and turn yellow due to constant heat exposure. Fret not, clover lawns are green stoics and can endure the heat while showcasing their lush green foliage even during peak summers. Hence, they stay strong and green throughout the seasons. Likewise, they can also withstand dropping temperatures up to -35 degrees Fahrenheit. The same cannot be said for grass lawns as they wither or go dormant when exposed to harsh climatic conditions. The Clover Sculptor (@TheCloverSculptor) shared watering tips on YouTube.

3. Sustainable water use

A young man is watering the lawn with a long hose. (Representative Cover Image Source: Freepik | Prostooleh)

Clover lawns are healthier for the overall environment than they appear. These tiny plants are resistant to drought because they have a complex root system that allows them to cut deep into the soil to access water. As a result, they require less watering, thus minimizing wastage of water resources. Clover lawns are comparatively more resistant to neglect than turf grass lawns that require constant maintenance. Rose clover, a variant of clover plants, is the most tolerant of drought and low fertility conditions, per Pennignton Seed.

4. Attracts natural pollinators

Close up of wild bee in mid-air next to a clover flower. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Perboge)

In spring months, clovers bloom with attractive flowers, inviting pollinators like bees, wasps, butterflies, and other insects that help the garden and the local wildlife grow. In the wake of pesticide overuse that adversely affects bee populations across the world, switching to clover lawns can go a long way to help these fundamentally important creatures survive. According to Vegas Bees, clover flowers produce abundant nectar that attracts bees, providing them with high-quality nectar rich in sugars as nourishment.

5. Prevents weed growth

Grass lawns are often plagued with undesirable weed growth. It requires homeowners to be more vigilant of their lawns and pick out the weeds, either manually or by using herbicides. However, clover lawns are self-sufficient in that case. Their vigorous, dense growth creates competition and eliminates any room for weeds to grow and use up essential nutrients. Clover lawns also prevent unwanted seeds from even germinating. Simultaneously, it also reduces herbicide usage, enabling the lawn and local environment to be free of toxic chemical exposure. Renovating Our Home also weighed in on the advantages of creating a clover lawn on YouTube.

6. Pests love clover lawns

Cute adult guinea pig with long hair runs through a meadow with white clover. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |christening)

Clover lawns eliminate the need for another harmful chemical, pesticides. The plants, in themselves, are delicious to occasional garden invaders like rodents, bunnies, and squirrels, who love to munch on some clover leaves. In turn, this would reduce the chances of them eating up your revered flower plants. It is also dog-pee proof, meaning it does not turn yellow at spots where your pet might relieve itself.

7. Cost-effective option

Germinated Clovers in Spring. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ali Majdfar)

To start, clover seeds are more affordable than grass seeds. They are easier to maintain and use up fewer resources while eliminating the need for chemicals. In all, they are cheaper monetarily and effort-wise. You can leave your clover lawn without paying attention to it, and it would not wither away. They are softer and bounce right back up when smooshed. Who knows, you might even find a lucky four-leaf clover to brighten your day, too!