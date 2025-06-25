Many Californians Gave Up Their Lawns And Surprisingly Raked In Thousands of Dollars Instead

California's obsession with perfectly-turfed grassy lawns could end up prompting a severe drought in the state if not controlled.

The more you are told that you can’t have something, the more you end up desiring it. Californians’ obsession with lush green lawns stems from the deep-seated fear that they will soon have to give up their lawns due to a lack of water, apart from the great American dream, of course. As a result, they are raking in thousands of dollars to rethink and revamp their lawn, so they don’t lose it. Jodie Cooks is one of them. Being a sustainable landscape designer, Cooks is helping California keep their obsession with perfect lawns while making sure that they don’t end up guzzling boatloads of water, she told a CNN reporter.

Mother and son hula hooping in the outdoor lawn of their house (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Catherine Ledner)

Grim mathematics of California's water

A new report, The Magnitude of California’s Water Challenges, estimates 10-20% loss of water supply in the state, reinforcing the need for policymakers to establish annual water supply targets by advancing #SB366 (Caballero). #CAWaterForAll https://t.co/PQ1aPBQ9Dm pic.twitter.com/JT5J9NZ2jC — California State Association of Counties® (@CSAC_Counties) June 3, 2024

It boils down to the grim mathematics of water. Owing to its unusual topography, the land of California is so hard and stubborn that it almost refuses to receive water, such as from rainfalls. Adding to it, the state is infamous for suffering from recurring droughts and devastating wildfires that flare up abruptly.

Recurring droughts

The U.S. Drought Monitor, which monitors the location and intensity of drought across the state, reports that more than 22.7 million Californians are currently living in areas vulnerable to droughts. The month of May this year was the driest May on record, since 1895. “Given the extreme variability, both spatially and temporally, efficiently using and effectively managing finite water resources is a high priority,” the National Integrated Drought Information System advised on the website. Since the state is bordered by the cool Pacific Ocean, which seldom releases humidity in the air, there’s little to no condensation lingering in the air.

This week's climate chart looks at the drought conditions in California. Where water shortages during May have become increasingly extreme over the past three years, data from @DroughtCenter shows.



Read @CamillaHodgson's reporthttps://t.co/sFBmooTuQi#gistribe #dataviz pic.twitter.com/m0r5J9bYBQ — Steven Bernard (@sdbernard) May 14, 2021

Extreme climate conditions

California is expected to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040 due to climate change. Without upgrades to the State Water Project’s decades-old #infrastructure, water supply will continue to decline, jeopardizing clean drinking water for 27 million people.



The… pic.twitter.com/NKw8ffnyoA — California Department of Water Resources (@CA_DWR) October 1, 2024

And even when there’s a bounty of rainfall, it only reaches the land through “Pineapple Express,” as the BBC puts it. The snowy peaks of the Sierra Nevada range, plus the valleys of the Mojave Desert, cause the state to live in a climatic mood of permanent disharmony and dwindling water supply. “In our region, we have droughts of six months or longer every year. Our climate is not set up to have plants that need water three times a week,” Cooks said.

Nuts are also the culprit

Almond nuts growing on a tree at a farm in California (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Boswell)

Nuts are another culprit. The infamous Californian almonds, as well as walnuts and pistachios, attract millions of residents whose penchant for a protein-rich diet prompts them to deny the fact that these nuts gulp down an indefinite amount of water while growing in the fields. California Almond Board describes that it takes 1 gallon of water to grow a single almond.

Revamping lawn infrastructure

Cottage and outdoor lawn in California (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jon Lovette)

Cooks explained that one of the ways residents can revamp their lawns so they don’t guzzle up too much water is by rethinking infrastructure. Most of the lawns are designed in such a way that they don’t absorb the rainfall. “So the first thing we did was to build swales and rain gardens, and we tried to bring water into the landscape from the roots.” Cooks bent down to touch a plant that resembled a cluster of grasses. “This plant slows water down. It’s for infiltration,” she described, “Just focus on mapping your landscape to your climate."

The humble native plants

Tree Aeonium (Aeonium arboreum) and Aloe Vera flowering at Battery Bluff Park in San Francisco, California. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Federica Grassi)

“Native plants are more drought-resistant than other plants, and it takes significantly less water to keep them alive,” explained the CNN reporter. Cooks added that it’s easier to maintain native plants with less water because these plants were born and have grown into California’s climate, and hence they are well adapted to its changing rhythms.

California, Santa Clara County, Woman working in vegetable garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Allyfromuk2us)

Adding to the benefits of shifting to California’s native plants, Drew Atwater, Deputy General Manager at Moulton Niguel Water District, said, “Moving to California native plants helps to reduce that outdoor water use, so we can preserve that for indoor needs for our customers.” Cooks added that redesigning a lawn with native plants will also make the birds visiting it feel safe, because the lawn will now have adequate water for them if they’re thirsty.