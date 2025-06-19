This $20 Gardening Item From Costco Is the Perfect Addition to Your Yard — and to Your Kitchen

A shopper flaunts her steal deal from Costco, but the internet engages in a debate on how the plant needs to be cared for.

Everyone loves the fuzzy, warm feeling of bringing home a new plant from the store. Even better, if the plant is a special kind that catches the attention of every passing shopper, hoping they will get their hands on it first. A Costco shopper, who goes by u/zilvrado on Reddit, shared their joy about purchasing a blueberry plant from the retail store at only $20. The green item stood tall above the shopper’s other contents in her basket and also turned “many heads” on their way back home. Sharing the instance on the internet, the Reddit post went viral, receiving comments from curious potential buyers about the blueberry plant.

Beautiful English cottage garden in soft summer sunshine with a rustic wooden arch garden feature. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jacky Parker Photography)

Costco's blueberry bush for just $20

Sharing a snap of her Costco shopping cart, the Reddit user showed how their blueberry plant stood out from her other regular purchases, the likes of milk, eggs, and snacks. “No item in my cart has turned as many heads as the $20 blueberry plant,” the post’s caption stated. The post received 1,900 votes and several comments from people asking about the shopper’s popular purchase.

One person (u/MD_Firefighter3212) asked, “It is a nice one. Have you planted them before? I was wondering if you get fruit from just planting one plant.” Responding to the query, the original poster revealed it was their first time. “Tag says they ripen mid-May to mid-June. So, I'm not sure if I should plant them in the ground now or wait until after the harvest. Consulting a gardener,” the comment affirmed. However, a few other people suggested that the shopper must plant the blueberry right away so it can soak up moisture and grow in the sun.

“One missed watering and you’ll have a dead plant,” stated u/Feralpudel. Additionally, the now-deleted comment explained that blueberry plants thrive in acidic soil with good drainage and consistent moisture. The user suggested planting it in mounds owing to their shallow roots. “It’s also best to pinch off most of the blooms the first few years so the plant can focus on the things it needs for the long haul: roots and leaves,” the detailed comment added. Meanwhile, u/Dear-Discussion2841 wrote, “You need another blueberry bush in the area so they can pollinate. One won't do it.” For proper fruition, a minimum of two blueberry plants are needed.

Fellow shoppers shower advice

An organic fruit farm. A woman is picking the berry fruits from the bushes. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mint Images - Tim Robbins)

Similarly, most of the comments section was brimming with advice and tips for the growth and proliferation of the plant. A fellow Costco shopper attested to buying only one blueberry and reaping the fruits eventually. “We purchased a blueberry from Costco a few years ago. It was the only bush we had and has produced tons of blueberries every year. No one around us had any bushes, so they just were self-pollinating. We purchased another this year, so it wasn’t lonely,” revealed u/TheBonanaking.

What does the expert say?

However, expert gardener and YouTube creator Jill (@thebeginnersgardenjourneywithjill) advised that planting only one blueberry bush is a beginner’s mistake, per a Beginner’s Garden report. In such a case, a bush will only bloom into flowers but would not produce fruit, she said. Therefore, planting more than one blueberry bush will yield more berries annually. In addition to that, the quality of the soil is also essential to ensure proper growth of the blueberries. The ideal acidic nature is 4.0 to 5.0.