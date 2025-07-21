Amazon Has Flashy Disco Ball Hanging Planters That Perks Up Your Indoors for a Few Dollars

Bejewelled with tons of little mirror chips, this hanging planter is a perfect combination of form and function.

No matter how far the world has come in its high-tech infrastructure and homes with fully automated equipment, the charm of the 70s is something even youngsters of today admire. One such trademark 70s cultural icon would be the disco ball that adorned parties and dance floors worldwide. If you have an indoor garden, Tialero brings to you this Hanging Disco Ball Planter that is embellished with oodles of little mirrors. And, be ready to enter a dance club, because at the onset of dawn, this planter will sprinkle so much shimmer that your walls and décor pieces will come alive with glamour and sparkle. Shop it on Amazon for $12.99.

A close-up of a disco ball. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Dadasselo)

Bejewelled with tons of tiny mirrors

Disco ball planter from Tialero (Image Source: Amazon)

The charming planter ball comes with mirrors, not just one, but several of them. With all these tiny mirror chips studded into it, the ball will catch the Sun, trap its light, and reflect it into your room, casting surreal patterns that will make your plants sing “Jungle Boogie.” If you have ornaments like paintings, sculptures, carvings, or showpieces in your room, this plant will set them aglow in a dazzle of natural light. One pack of a 6-inch planter features a strong steel chain, ring stand, and hook.

Durable construction

Disco ball planter from Tialero (Image Source: Amazon)

Featuring a S-shaped silver metal hook, the hanging disco ball planter comes with a chain for hanging from the ceiling or the neck of your room. The chain is 15 inches in length. You can use the diameter hole to fill the planter with clusters of your favorite plants, including succulents, cacti, kitchen herbs, flowers, and others. The planter is crafted from polished glass and comes with a cotton-finished macrame hanger.

Invite positive energy

You can hang it around your window-side drapes or curtains. However, if your window tends to remain open, make sure that a bird doesn’t end up poking its beak into the square-shaped mirror chips. In case your pet cat or bird ends up pecking on the ball, the package includes extra mirror pieces, as well as replacement anchors. The disco ball is available in silver metallic tone, which means it will dangle in your room like a piece of silver jewelry – iconic, eclectic, and whimsical. Customers claim that its crystalline sheen will invite inspiring, positive, and creative energy into your space. It's a "sparkly goddess," one customer said in a review.

Disco ball planter from Tialero (Image Source: Amazon)

"So sparkly and pretty. I hung one in the window with a cutting from a pink princess philodendron, and the other I will be putting a pretty Hoya in," said Steffani Krause. Another customer wrote, "These are so cool! When we have parties, we all usually end up in my kitchen, so the disco vibe works perfectly!" Ellen said, "These planters are perfect for anyone looking for a fun addition to their planter collection! The planters are 6 inches wide, but the opening is only 3.8 inches (as described), so we had to find a potter that fit."

