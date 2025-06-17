Gardeners Are ‘Absolutely Loving’ This 5-Tier Vertical Planter From Walmart — It's Cheaper Than You Think

Despite its compact and portable size, the planter comes with a bounty of space for all your herbs, veggies, flowers, and plants.

As stress and the consequent need for connection with nature become more desirable than ever, homeowners are gravitating towards innovative gardening tools to create their private home gardens for everything from medicinal herbs to crayon pops of flowers. Space, however, turns out to be a huge fly in the ointment. Whether you wish to grow vibrant flowers or a cluster of seasoning herbs like mint, rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage, or rosehips, space is the first thing you need. Or maybe not. The G Taleco Gear Vertical Garden Planter sold at Walmart comes with a five-tier feature that allows gardeners to grow all that they desire in one compact planter.

Vertical garden planter setting created in an outdoor space (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | The Morning Studio)

Five-tier compact vertical garden

Image Source: Walmart

For all those who dream of owning a private vertical garden on a balcony, patio deck, or indoor office space, G Taleco Gear’s planter ticks all the boxes. Coming with five separate baskets that can be used to grow five different varieties of plants, the planter stands out from the rest of the planters available in the market. On Walmart, the planner’s product page is decorated with a 5-star rating from customers, who flock to grab it at a discounted price of $89.99. The original price was $177.

Lots of stunning features

Green-colored vertical garden planter exploding with colorful flowers (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kristen Prahl)

The planter highlights a medley of stunning features that would make any gardener brim with excitement. At the bottom, two drainage holes are provided to prevent waterlogging, dehydration, or rotting of the plants. Four rotating wheels on the legs ensure easy movement both indoors and outdoors.

Sturdy, ornamental construction

A vertical garden planter bursting with beautiful red flowers (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | ChiccoDodiFC)

Painted in a rich, coffee-black color, the metallic planter is crafted from rigid, powder-coated metal, offering a durable construction that can withstand the weight of soil, water, and greenery. The metallic chair-like design features five separate baskets tiered along the slanting, triangular frame, supposed to be mounted in a standing position on the floor. The dimensions are 28.74 x 9.65 x 7.99 Inches.

Easy to assemble and compact to manage

Image Source: Amazon

Despite its spacious design in the vertical dimension, the raised bed planter is absolutely compact and fitting for narrow horizontal spaces, such as a corner of your balcony or a patch of your porch. There’s a lot of room for plant roots to grow freely and wildly. All the installation instructions in the manual that comes with the planter box are clearly specified.

What customers are saying about this planter

Customers reviewed the planter on Walmart, saying they “absolutely love” it. “Super easy to assemble, sturdy, and perfect for small spaces. The 5-tier design lets me grow herbs, veggies, and flowers all in one spot. Great for both indoors and outdoors—highly recommend for anyone looking to start a compact garden,” wrote Gunel in a review. Sarita said, “I like the quality of this planter and the moving features. I was looking for a nice and affordable planter for my sideyard, and this was right on time with a deal price.”

Image Source: Amazon

On Amazon, a customer called AngMarie said the planter “works out great” and is “easy to assemble.” Lisa C Knee was overjoyed when she realized the planter came “exactly as described” by the seller. “Love this,” She exclaimed, adding that the planter would save some room in her greenhouse and she couldn’t wait to pepper it with her lush florals.

You can buy the G Taleco Gear Vertical Garden Planter on Walmart or Amazon.