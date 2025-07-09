This Outdoor Planter Adds Instant Curb Appeal to Porches And It Costs Less Than $10

Gardeners may be wary of plastic planters but a lucrative deal on Amazon is reshaping views on the usefulness of these pots.

While most homeowners obsess over perfecting the inside of their houses, the exteriors often remain neglected. However, a guest’s first impression of your space is the outdoors, and believe it or not, the exterior aesthetics also play a significant role in reflecting your home’s persona. For those fretting over the expenses, Amazon is your savior with its wide range of affordable gardening tools. With an investment of less than $10, homeowners can now easily enhance the beauty of their home’s exterior and shoppers are already stacking up their carts with the product. The e-commerce giant is offering a durable plastic planter in traditional designs to give your home that touch of vintage.

A terrace in the mountains with a wooden balustrades decorated with flowers in modern designed pots. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Icy Macload)

Amazon sells $10 planter

Design of Amazon's Traditional Plastic Planter. (Image Source: Amazon)

The PL20BK Classic Traditional Plastic Urn Planter is now on sale starting at $9, and it’s worth the hype. The plant pot’s elegant and spacious design allows space to add a potting mix for small to average-sized plants that may thrive both inside and outside your home. The best-selling product on Amazon is available in seven different color options and three sizes. However, the price may vary from color to color, with the black variant priced at $9. The classic planter comes with a range of features, starting with its lightweight and durable nature that makes it suitable for all weather types and easy relocation. The product is also easy to put together with its two-piece assembly which includes a threaded top and a screw on base.

Amazon's Traditional Plastic Planter in the home. (Image Source: Amazon)

Moreover, the versatile design of the Traditional Plastic Planter is ideal for doorways, decks, porches, and even table centerpieces. It has an old-school pedestal-style urn that resonates with homeowners going for a classic aesthetic. The optional drainage hole makes it convenient for indoor and outdoor settings and the variety of sizes allows the planter to accommodate plants of all sizes. Potential buyers who are wary about the product quality can refer to the stellar customer ratings and reviews. The product flaunts 69% 5-star ratings and fellow shoppers share honest reviews of the plastic planter that enhances the beauty of porches and patios.

One reviewer, Laura A. Aremnta, raved, “This is a great pot. Well made and durable material. It appears to be plastic but it doesn't look plastic it looks like a much more expensive pot. It was just the right size for what I needed…I will be buying pots from this company again.” Similarly, another shopper, Barbara Cisneros, wrote, “This is just what I was looking for. The build quality is so nice not really heavy or big. One of the features that I like the best is the pedestal base screws in tight.” The shopper claimed that they used it for faux plants but look great anyway. YouTube creator GrowVeg shared a clever reason why gardeners swear by plastic pots.

Are plastic planters good for the outdoors?

Green plants in flower pots stand on the windowsill. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Aleksandr Zubkov)

Plastic may not be ideal for people with a green thumb, but plastic planters are actually quite useful in the garden. They are affordable and lightweight than the ceramic or metal options and do not break easily. These planters are also available in all shapes and sizes, impressively mimicking the designs of elegant ceramic planters. Plastic planters are also relatively easier to clean and maintain, per Planter Craft.

Young professional business woman fashion designer holding can watering green plants in pots, pouring, taking care, growing flowers in modern office, creative studio or at home. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Boonchai Wedmaka Award)

However, temperature issues can cause the planters to heat up easily and also leach toxic chemicals into the soil. The limited size of these pots can also obstruct the growth of plants, with the roots circling the edges due to confined spaces.

More on GreenMatters

Amazon Has a Rust-Resistant Pruning Tool for Less Than $20 — And It Cuts Through Branches Easily

Gardeners Are ‘Absolutely Loving’ This 5-Tier Vertical Planter From Walmart — It's Cheaper Than You Think

Gardener Comes Up With a Fun And Eco-Friendly Way to Turn Amazon Delivery Boxes Into Planters