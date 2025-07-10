Amazon Has 41% Offer on a 24-Hour Solar Fountain Bird Bath That Emits Colorful Lights at Night

The state-of-the-art fountain pump features seven nozzles, each designed for a different spray style, and it works the whole day.

Birds love to take baths, especially when there is copious sunshine. But a bird bath is much more than an ornate splash pool. It’s a place where they scrub away dust, parasites, and oils from their bodies, often socializing with each other. Typically, bird baths go silent when birds retire to their nests at night. JuTai Store has rolled out an electric bird bath on Amazon that will not just sit there in your garden like an empty monument at night. Even when the birds are not there, the fountain will continue to work, sprinkling streams of colorful lights onto your garden. Bonus: it will double up as a bubbler or a bird disco.

24-hour working bird bath

Unlike the common solar-powered bird bath fountains that can’t work in the shadow, this one works 24 hours a day, whether sunny or rainy. Just put it in the plug and it will shoot water jets towering into the sky. A 16.4-foot-long power cord ensures that you can place it wherever you want in your garden. This way, your warbler visitor can lurk around in the bath pool inside a grassy bush partially illuminated by sunshine. “My birds just love to splash and play in the fountain,” Simbo’s Reviews wrote on Amazon. Another customer, Robert, added, “Small but powerful and easy to use. Runs all day and night, I keep it on low pressure, but it can go really high. Hummingbirds love it and bees love it too.”

6 colorful LED lights

The state-of-the-art fountain pump is equipped with 6 high-brightness LED white lights, which means your garden will be slooshing with neon colors, whether day or night. The RGB color automatic cycle setting will turn the nights in your garden even more romantic and beautiful. The low-voltage design of the lights makes the fountain well-suited for every kind of setting, from a courtyard to an outdoor lawn, a shaded patch, or even indoors. “I was looking for a fountain for my hummingbirds, and they need a spray/ fine mist to fly through. This fountain is awesome,” said Beth from Boston in a review.

Adjustable spray effects

Different birds have different preferences for how their bath-house should be, which is why this solar fountain pump features seven nozzles that you can use to switch the water spraying style. Embedded inside the JuTai plug is an adjustable water valve that can control the spray height. The size of the water flow can be adjusted according to different use environments to produce different spray effects.

Effortless cleaning

Manufactured with upgraded filter cotton, the pump automatically filters out impurities, unclogs the garbage, prevents blockage through leaves, and basically keeps the bathing environment hygienic for the bird visitors. Plus, the filter cotton makes the fountain pump long-lasting, so there isn’t a lot of babysitting required for your bird bath. In addition to three filter cottons, there are three suction cups and one cleaning brush. “The Birdbath has never been more Popular, since the addition of the Birdbath Fountain; especially in these Summer Days! If you want to see birds enjoying a cool Bath, this is a great device to add to your Garden,” said Peter543.

Multi-functional

Even if you don’t prefer bird baths, this fountain pump still serves as a handy and ornamental decoration for your garden or outdoor setting. For instance, a customer named Zoe Marie Smith used it for their planter. “This is a great little water fountain. I made a planter and wanted to put a water feature inside, so this was perfect. It's very powerful, so better for bigger projects, but I just love it. It has suction cups on the bottom so it sticks well and also has LED lights so at night it looks so cool,” Smith wrote. Someone fitted it inside their fish tank. The possibilities are immense.

Deal price

The contemporary multi-functional solar fountain pump is currently available on Amazon at a lofty 41% discount. From the original $26.99, the price has been slashed to $15.99, so you can enjoy all those starlings, sunbirds, and hummingbirds having fun in the waters.

