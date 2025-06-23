This Solar-Powered Water Fountain From Amazon Is the Perfect Way to Attract Birds This Summer

Amazon has introduced a new innovation for gardeners that saves energy and ensures good health of birds and local wildlife.

A garden with a fountain is every gardener’s paradise, but unfortunately, these water features burn a hole in the pocket. Luckily, Amazon is selling a mini-water fountain that can be installed in bird baths, fish tanks, and ponds, greatly enhancing the energy of your garden or yard. The fountain is solar-powered and is now available at a lucrative deal on Amazon, bringing the opportunity to make every gardener’s fountain dream into a reality and offer birds and local wildlife a great attraction, per Express.co.uk.

Birds In a Fountain. (Image Source: Getty Images |Roberto Machado Noa)

Amazon’s solar-powered fountain

Hummingbird landing on Garden Fountain. (Image Source: Getty Images | Jessica Holden Photography)

The AMZtime Solar Fountain Pump is on sale, and shoppers can grab it for only $21. With the fountain product, gardeners can enhance their outdoor space with a small investment while also saving on energy owing to its solar-powered cells. They also work on gloomy days when getting the faintest sunshine seems challenging. The solar fountain floats in water and adds interesting features with seven different nozzles that come with their own jet height and shape. The intriguing water fountain will certainly attract more birds and insects to the garden and display increased wildlife activity.

A squirrel drinking from a fountain. (Image Source: Getty Images |Tony Quinn / 500px)

According to Perky Pet, a moving water feature added to the bird bath will attract a diversity of bird species, even rare ones. Firstly, the moving water feature resembles a natural landscape, and the fountain will also continuously recycle the water from the bird bath, discouraging mosquito infestation due to stagnant water. In this manner, a bird bath will stay cleaner. However, it is advised that the water level in the basin is checked, as a fountain will allow it to evaporate faster. Low levels of water could damage the water pump. Water fountains are ideal for places with warmer climates, as they may freeze in colder regions.

Customers rave about the fountain

White and black bird perched on a bird bath decorated with a water fountain (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Klaus Machtel)

The Amazon solar-powered fountain received an overall 3.9-star rating and about 3,000 reviews, highlighting the pros and cons of the product. One customer from the UK said, “This little solar fountain is fantastic! It was super easy to set up and started working as soon as the sun hit it. The different nozzle options create a nice variety of spray patterns, and it's a lovely addition to my bird bath. It's a great way to add some charm and movement to your outdoor space. Definitely recommend!” Similarly, another shopper confirmed that the solar panel is “quite efficient” and can withstand regular use without any issues.

A third reviewer noted that the water fountain had attracted birds and wildlife into their garden. Moreover, the calming sound of the flowing water enhanced the relaxing and peaceful atmosphere in their garden. However, there was one customer who highlighted that the fountain was “no good” for small spaces, as the water would spill out of the basin. The pump is rather powerful and would best work in a pond. “Surprisingly efficient little fountain pumps the water so well it empties very quickly. Sadly, no good for our fountain feature as all the water went over the edge, even when using the shortest attachment, as the pump was so powerful, rather than back into the urn, and we're talking 40cm deep and wide,” the review stated. A YouTube creator, Deb's Show & Tell, also reviewed the water fountain.