Costco Is Now Selling a Mini Greenhouse That is Perfect for Homes With a Compact Garden Space

The retail chain intrigued gardeners with the promising item that is going on sale, and buyers are happy with its quality.

Growing vegetables and fruits at home is a rewarding experience. The bountiful harvest every season, with the satisfaction of knowing the foods were not adulterated with chemicals like plant growth regulators (PGRs) or toxic pesticides that impair the local environment, is more than enough. However, it is easier said than done. Pesticides are used to deter the pesky critters, and PGRs are utilized to supplement the subpar soil quality and unfavorable climate conditions. While greenhouses might seem like the ideal option, limited backyard spaces pose a challenge. Recently, Costco announced a lucrative deal on an adorable mini greenhouse that can fit any space, per Good Housekeeping.

Chilli pepper seedling in greenhouse. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Jordan Lye)

Costco mini-greenhouse features

Costco's $340 greenhouse from Juwel Brand. (Image Source: Costco)

In a promising ad, Costco Wholesale showcased the Juwel Biostar 15000 Premium Cold Frame Mini-Greenhouse marked down at $340. The mini greenhouse has dimensions of 4.92 feet x 3 feet x 1.75 feet, which makes it compact enough to fit any corner of your home outdoors. Be it protecting your crops from pests in your garden or reaping fruits from your potted plants, this miniature unit offers all the benefits of its typical-sized version, like a climate-controlled environment, keeping plants pest-free, and soaking in the sun. It is also designed to withstand the seasonal climates while maintaining warm temperatures inside to support the plants throughout.

Regardless of the harsh winters in northern regions, the greenhouse unit can potentially leap into growing seasons as soon as February to October. Moreover, if someone decides to store it for the winter, the greenhouse can be easily disassembled and stored indoors until the next growing season. According to the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, the size of a greenhouse is an important factor to look into. This characteristic will largely influence the kind of plants that could ideally be grown inside the controlled environment. Generally, a smaller unit will heat up and even cool down faster. YouTube creator @uptosomethinginthegarden shared a review of the Costco greenhouse unit.

How does Juwel mini-greenhouse stand out?

Plants in small greenhouses. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Johner Images)

The Juwel product stands out from the rest with a special feature that lifts the burden from gardeners. The mini-greenhouse comes with an automatic lid opener that opens up when the temperature gets too warm inside the unit. Likewise, the lid shuts down as the climate gets cooler during nighttime. This feature did not go unnoticed, as several Costco shoppers marked it as the best feature.

What are customers saying?

"Very happy I had this product. The vent works flawlessly, opening and closing based on temperature. I never have to worry about overheating when I’m at work. My zucchini and squash plants were a month ahead last spring using this. I highly recommend this greenhouse,” wrote a five-star reviewer, Shauna L. Donatell.

Similarly, another customer, Jen and Dave, said, “It's neat to see it pop open when the sun is beating down on it, and I love how light it is. I can move it when I want to, and easily move it in our military moves because they are only 25 lbs each. They are nice birthday presents!” According to Hartley Botanic, these glasshouses, meant to help plants thrive, are a catalyst that offers them a protected place for the exchange of gases, and also amplify the sunlight essential for photosynthesis. @costcohotfinds also shared a tour of the greenhouse on Instagram.