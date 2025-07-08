You Can Now Get a Reusable Seed Starting Tray At Amazon — People Are Calling It a ‘Game-Changer’

These days, a 16-cell tray is available on Amazon at a hefty discount of 40%, which means huge savings for gardeners.

Nature's processes are pure magic. Take plants, for example. The colorful flowers attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that help in fertilization, and as a result, seed-bearing fruits are born. Humans then sow these seeds, which slowly transform into saplings, popping out in light when the conditions are just right, as the University of Georgia explains. This dark cocoon, where the magic unfolds, is sometimes inside a tray. For gardeners who prefer portable and compact seed planting containers, the Burpee Store is offering a Seed Starting Tray, which is available on Amazon at a pocket-friendly price.

Functional 16-cell seeding tray from the Burpee Store (Image Source: Amazon)

Nifty seed-starting tray

Jackie, a shopper, used this tray to grow veggies like cabbage, Brussels, spinach, and tomatoes. Another customer, who goes by the moniker Pro, used several of these trays to cultivate a mini herb garden with herbs like parsley, dill, chives, arugula, rosemary, oregano, thyme, cilantro, and basil. Featuring a functional and portable design, the tray will easily fit on your work desk, a corner side coffee table, or in a little cranny of your kitchen countertop.

Functional and strategic design

Burpee Store, a leading gardening brand trusted since 1876, boasts that this tray is perfect for gardeners who dream of starting their own tiny gardens from indoors. Coming in a playful lime green color, the 16-cell tray is crafted from soft food-grade silicone, which means your baby plants will be safe while they germinate and absorb water. The box comes with an instruction manual that mentions that the tray is top-shelf dishwasher safe.

Functional 16-cell seeding tray from the Burpee Store (Image Source: Amazon)

“I have used these seed starter trays for multiple years. They are of good quality and help the seeds germinate quickly. They are easy to wash and save again for next year‘s crop,” a customer named CM Williams said in a review. Kayla Jackson wrote, “As a beginner gardener, these have been the easiest and most convenient way to grow my seeds. Definitely buy!”

Reusable tray

Customer germinated seeds in the functional 16-cell seeding trays from the Burpee Store (Image Source: Amazon)

According to the product description, the seed tray is reusable, which implies that it can be reused to germinate another lot of seeds after you’ve transported the previous one outdoors. But while you transfer the seedlings, make sure you do that without damaging the roots. One woman, for instance, created little rolls of newspaper and placed them in the tray’s cells for easy removal of germinated seedlings. Others used heat mats and cling wraps to do this. One person said they used desk lamps to feed light to the seedlings.

Extra-large pop-out cells

A customer created little newspaper pots to plant seeds in 16-cell seeding trays from the Burpee Store (Image Source: Amazon)

The streamlined tray features 16 extra-large, flexible pop-out cells for indoor seed starting. The cells can easily pop out when you need to plant the seedlings. Just add the seeds, the seed starting mix or pellets, water, and light, and watch them germinate in no time. The cell rows are labeled alpha-numerically with a “Plant-o-Gram diagram” for easy seedling identification. “Each cell is indexed by letters and numbers. Make labelling seeds so much easier,” a customer named Weiwei agreed.

Smart watering system

Kids adding soil and water in cells of a seeding tray (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Richard Clark)

The pictures of the product, as well as the reviews, suggest that each cell in the tray is punctuated with molded corner slots that are designed to allow smooth drainage and promote soil aeration. Deep channels in the watering tray will sop up excess water away from the cells, thereby preventing waterlogging and keeping seedlings hydrated for long. Edges of the cells feature raised perimeters, so you won’t have to grapple with water spills.

Sturdy rubber-coated handles

Attached to the SuperSeed tray are rubber handles provided for the ease of lifting, pouring water, and spewing excess water. Blondie16 says, the bootstrap tray is a “game-changer for anyone looking to start their garden from seeds with minimal hassle.”

Big savings!

On Amazon, you can avail a 16-cell tray at a 40% discount and a cut price of $11.97. An 8-cell tray is available at $8.96 after a discount of 36% on the original price of $14.00. Grab now to venture into your gardening fantasy!

