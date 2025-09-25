National Parks Across California Will Be Offering a One-Day Free Entry This Week

The free entry day will take place on the fourth Saturday, September 27th, in view of a special occasion.

Visiting a national park is always a great idea if you wish to connect with nature and are planning a short escape from the hustle of daily life. Along with the stunning landscapes, America's national parks are also home to unique wildlife species. Whether it’s a short one-day trip or a longer adventure, exploring these protected spaces allows people to experience the diversity of nature. In exciting news, it was recently reported that several national parks across California are coming up with a special offer. For one special day this week, they are giving the visitors a chance to explore the state’s iconic landscapes and wildlife for free. From the high-rise cliffs of Yosemite to the vast expanses of Death Valley, nature lovers have already begun planning.

Vernal Falls in Yosemite National Park. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Stephen Leonardi)

The free entry day will be organized on the fourth Saturday of September (27th September), on the occasion of National Public Lands Day, which is celebrated every year. As reported by the Secret Los Angeles, this is one of the biggest volunteer events in the U.S. Moreover, this day isn't just about free admission. On this day, communities nationwide come together to care for parks by clearing trails, planting trees, and supporting the much-needed conservation efforts. It’s a unique opportunity to experience stunning views while also making a positive impact on the environment.

Man in Sequoia National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

Last year, more than 130 national parks across the country organized these volunteer activities, drawing around 7,600 volunteers who contributed a remarkable total of 41,500 hours of service, as reported by the National Park Service. As per the official reports, this year’s celebration is themed 'National Public Lands Day: Together for Tomorrow.' It’s a call to unite in caring for America’s natural spaces, ensuring they remain vibrant and accessible for future generations, too. You can also visit volunteer.gov and select your favorite volunteering event.

Among all the national parks in the state, the ones that will be open for free during the event are Cabrillo National Monument, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Channel Islands National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Castle Mountains National Monument, and many others. Meanwhile, there are certain astonishing facts about California’s national parks that you might not be aware of. For instance, the most popular park in the country, the Yosemite National Park, is one of the nation’s first protected public lands. It is a must-visit spot for every nature lover, as it has everything from beautiful waterfalls to ancient volcanic craters.

Thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Siraphob Tatiyarat)

Next up, Death Valley National Park is counted among the largest parks in the United States, with parts of it lying over 279 feet below sea level. Spread across 3.3 million acres, this park is America’s driest region, with summer temperatures soaring up to 120 degrees, as reported by Visit California. Another surprising location is the Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, which are home to around 200 unique caves. Among these caves is a mesmerizing Crystal Cave, which visitors can explore when they visit the park. Apart from the caves, the park is also famous for towering sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree, which is recognized as the largest living thing on Earth.

